Kanye West Accused of Weaponizing Police With False Reports to Retaliate Against Ex-Assistant

Kanye West's former assistant is intensifying her legal fight against the rapper, accusing him of masterminding a campaign of harassment that involved false police reports and what she terms at least two "swatting attacks" after she left his company.

Lauren Pisciotta, who served as West's personal assistant and Chief of Staff, filed an amended complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court on July 8, claiming Ye retaliated after she filed a lawsuit in June alleging sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and breach of contract.

Pisciotta also said she received threatening visits from and with the police and others not long after filing her initial complaint in 2024. And those visits, she claims, were all because false reports had circulated that she was guilty of murder and child abuse.

One allegation is so vicious that it stated she murdered her mother, which led to a full-scale search by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office.

Court documents allege that Pisciotta fled California for Florida after West moved into her apartment complex and began walking by her unit "in a conspicuous manner." His security team, she said, was stationed around the property, effectively making it impossible for her to move freely.

In the amended complaint, Pisciotta claims that West would go on to hire an individual to "swat" her, circuitous slang indicating the making of fake emergency reports to law enforcement. It went on for almost a week and involved unscheduled visits from plumbers and food delivery workers, she says.

Threats and Ongoing Fear

Kanye West's ex-assistant Lauren Pisciotta accused him of grabbing her by the throat and kissing her forcibly.



Pisciotta alleged that Bianca Censori witnessed this incident without showing any concern.



She also alleged that Censori was accustomed to Ye's inappropriate behavior… pic.twitter.com/EBmfThkk55 — CineScoop (@Cinescoop7) October 16, 2024

Pisciotta added started getting threatening phone calls from people she didn't know, telling her to drop her suit. The incidents reportedly "further amplified her already significant concern for her safety."

The actions were "targeted, intentional harassment" and caused her to be emotionally distressed, Pisciotta said.

The ex-staff also expanded on her initial allegations of sexual misconduct. The alleged abuse started in July 2021 on a San Francisco trip where the "Donda" rapper reportedly fondled her and sparked sexually explicit talks.

Pisciotta alleged that the situation turned into sexual abuse and rape, which involved being drugged during a recording session in Santa Monica.

Another disturbing allegation involves a private flight to Paris in 2023, where Pisciotta says West locked her in a room and masturbated in front of her

Though she initially believed the behavior would stop, Pisciotta continued working for West until her firing in 2024.