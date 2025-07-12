R&B Star Chris Brown Fights New Charges Over Alleged London Club Attack

Chris Brown appeared in a London courtroom on Friday, July 11, and pleaded not guilty to two additional charges connected to an alleged nightclub attack that took place in early 2023.

The R&B singer is accused of assaulting music producer Amadou "Abe" Diaw with a tequila bottle and stomping on him at Tape nightclub in February 2023.

On Friday, Brown formally denied charges of assault causing actual bodily harm and carrying an offensive weapon, RollingStone said.

These charges come weeks after Brown pleaded not guilty to a more serious charge—attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

At that earlier court date, he did not respond to the two lesser charges because his lawyers said they needed more time to review new evidence from prosecutors.

Brown, 35, was supported by about 20 people in the courtroom during the brief hearing. According to NBC News, two fans called out, "We love you, Chris," as he left the courthouse.

Chris Brown and Rapper HoodyBaby Plead Not Guilty in UK Case

The singer was first arrested in May while staying at a hotel in Manchester. At the time, a judge ruled that the charges were serious enough to hold him without bail.

However, after several days in jail, Brown was released on a $6.7 million bond.

Despite the legal trouble, Brown was allowed to continue with his "Breezy Bowl" world tour. He performed in the UK and Europe this summer and is expected to bring the tour to North America later this month.

Alongside Brown, rapper HoodyBaby—whose real name is Omolulu Akinlolu—has also been charged in the same case.

Akinlolu pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and, like Brown, entered a not guilty plea to the charge of actual bodily harm on Friday.

According to AllHipHop, the criminal case follows a civil lawsuit filed by Diaw in October 2023. He accused Brown of attacking him during the club incident.

However, Diaw recently dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning it cannot be filed again. No details of a possible settlement have been made public.

Though the singer has made light of the situation during recent shows, the legal case is far from over. A trial date has been scheduled for October 26, 2026.