Scooter Braun Gives Honest Review of Justin Bieber's New Album Post-Settlement

Despite their recent business split and legal settlement, Scooter Braun is still full of praise for Justin Bieber's new album Swag.

According to ENews, only days after Justin Bieber agreed to pay Scooter Braun $31.5 million over canceled tours and commissions, Braun took to Instagram to share his candid thoughts on the singer's new music.

"This is, without a doubt, the most authentically Justin Bieber album to date," Braun wrote on July 12. "It's beautiful, raw, and truly him. And that matters."

Braun, who discovered Bieber on YouTube when the singer was just 13 years old, added that watching Bieber grow over the past two decades has been a privilege.

"He poured his soul into this project," Braun continued. "You can feel it in every single run."

Even though they parted ways professionally in 2023, Scooter Braun continues to show his support for Justin Bieber.

Although Scooter Braun had no part in creating Justin Bieber's latest album, he still showed his support, saying he's proud of how far Bieber has come. Swag, released on July 11, is the singer's seventh studio album.

It blends pop, R&B, hip-hop, and gospel and includes personal lyrics about his marriage, mental health, and dealing with fame.

Justin Bieber has reportedly paid Scooter Braun $31.5M to settle financial fallout.



Justin Bieber's New Album Includes Sweet Tributes to Hailey

The album cover shows a black-and-white photo of Justin Bieber's baby son, Jack, and a few tracks even include sweet nods to his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Hailey, who has faced online rumors about their relationship, also spoke out on social media. Sharing a clip of her husband confronting paparazzi in June, she wrote, "Is it finally clocking to you f--king losers?"

That viral video had shown Bieber saying, "You're not getting it... I'm standing on business." The phrase appears as a song title on the album, TheHollywoodReporter said.

Braun, 44, retired from music management last year but remains active in the industry. He now serves on the board of HYBE, the company behind BTS, after stepping down as HYBE America's CEO.

Their legal case may be behind them, but Braun's message signals there's no lingering bitterness—just respect. He even shared that his favorite song on the album is "Daisies," calling Bieber's voice "the best in the world."