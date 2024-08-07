Sabrina Carpenter Admits She Had to Fight to Release 'Espresso' as Single: 'There Was a Lot of Questioning'

Sabrina Carpenter revealed that she was "alone" in wanting to release "Espresso" as the lead single from her upcoming sixth album, "Short N' Sweet."

"Espresso," released on April 11, became Carpenter's first top-five on the Billboard Hot 100 and her first No. 1 in the UK, Ireland, and Australia.

However, the 25-year-old singer-actress said in a new interview that "the powers above" were initially hesitant to release the track.

"I was completely alone in wanting to release 'Espresso,'" Carpenter told Variety. "Not so much from my immediate team. But when it came to 'the powers above.'"

"There was a lot of questioning behind whether it made sense. But they trusted me in the end, and I was happy that I believed in myself at that moment," she added.

Imran Majid, the co-CEO of Carpenter's current label Island Records, praised the singer's "instincts and creative vision."

"It's no accident that everything is falling into place the way she always wanted. Sabrina's instincts and creative vision are incredible," Majid told the publication. "She's always thinking 10 steps ahead of the market."

A certified smash hit, "Espresso" lasted an entire month at No. 1 in the U.K. earlier this year. According to the Official Charts Company, it was the fourth-biggest song of the year in the country.

Last month, Carpenter added more "Short N' Sweet" tour dates in the U.K. and Europe to promote the album, out on Aug. 23.

The European leg of the tour is scheduled to start in Dublin, Ireland, on March 3. It will then head to the U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, and Amsterdam, with an additional date scheduled for London's The O2.

However, before her European performances, Carpenter will embark on her "Short n' Sweet" North American tour first. It will start on Sept. 23 in Columbus, Ohio, and end nearly two months later on Nov. 15 in Los Angeles.

Carpenter also just debuted a new track, "Slim Pickins," with Jack Antonoff.