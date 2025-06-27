Sabrina Carpenter Unveils God-Approved ‘Man’s Best Friend’ Cover Amid Backlash

Sabrina Carpenter is responding to backlash with humor—and a new look. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old pop star shared an alternate cover for her upcoming album Man's Best Friend, calling it "approved by God."

The black-and-white image shows Carpenter dressed in a glamorous outfit, holding the arm of a man in a suit, with a few others standing behind them.

This new photo comes weeks after the original album art stirred strong criticism online.

The initial cover, revealed in early June, showed Carpenter on her hands and knees in a short black dress while a man—possibly herself in disguise—held her by the hair, TheHollywoodReporter said.

Critics argued that the image promoted harmful stereotypes and encouraged the male gaze.

Groups like Glasgow Women's Aid called the art "regressive" and said it suggested control and violence toward women.

Others online pointed out the timing felt wrong, given the current climate around women's rights in the US.

"It's kind of insensitive," one Instagram user wrote. "Especially with what's going on in the country right now."

Carpenter has not directly responded to the criticism, but in her Instagram post debuting the new cover, she kept things cheeky. "Here is a new alternate cover approved by God," she wrote.

& here is a new alternate cover approved by God

available now on my website 🤍https://t.co/E7QJWhZsSb pic.twitter.com/Hl4xInhvnY — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) June 25, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter's Bold New Era Draws Cheers and Complaints

According to BBC, fans and fellow celebs quickly reacted, with singer Katy Perry simply commenting, "Gahahahaha."

This isn't Carpenter's first time being caught in controversy. Her music and performances often push boundaries.

In March, she opened the Brit Awards in a bold red outfit, dancing with a soldier-costumed performer. The performance sparked over 800 complaints to UK media regulator Ofcom.

Carpenter, however, has stood by her work. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she defended her choice to sing about sex and desire.

"They're like, 'All she does is sing about this,'" she said. "But those are the songs that you've made popular."

She also spoke about how women in entertainment are under constant judgment. "We're in such a weird time where you would think it's girl power... but people tear each other down instantly," she said.

Carpenter's lead single "Manchild" is already a Billboard Hot 100 hit. Man's Best Friend is set to be released on August 29.