Katy Perry Unfazed by ‘Woman’s World’ Flop as World Tour Plans Continue – Did Leaving 'American Idol' Backfire?

Katy Perry is not done trying to reclaim her spot in the pop music scene.

A new report by The U.S. Sun claimed that Perry is gearing up for a global tour. The "I Kissed a Girl" singer is reportedly "determined" to make it happen even after her comeback track "Woman's World" failed to make waves.

An unnamed source interviewed by the publication said, "Of course seeing 'Woman's World' fail like that feels like a kicking, but people shouldn't underestimate Katy. She is a fighter and beat the odds so often in her career to be such a major star."

The insider, who worked with Perry's team in Las Vegas for her residency, shared additional information about the supposed upcoming global tour.

"Katy hoped to tour the U.S. and then head out across the world for what she expected would be a mammoth celebration. But now everyone is taking a couple of weeks to look at that live plan," the source explained.

"Live shows will happen," according to the source, but Perry and her team want to make "sure she performs at strong markets and decides on how she will tackle international [markets]."

Perry also reportedly "wants to get out on the road to show fans [that] not only has she still got it live, but also that her back catalog of hits is immense," the insider added.

Perry's "Play" residency in Las Vegas was praised as the most entertaining superstar show to hit the Strip in recent memory, the insider noted.

The outlet's source added that Resorts World is eager to have the "Dark Horse" singer return for a new residency, and other venues are also interested in securing her signature.

However, if a deal progresses, it may not actually materialize until late next year, the source told The U.S. Sun. However, Perry reportedly remains confident in her ability to recreate the same enchanting experience again.

Perry's musical comeback, which doesn't seem to be going well, came months after she announced that she had decided to step down as a judge on "American Idol."

Responding to questions about Perry's departure from the show, the source shared that the singer simply couldn't resist the urge to keep moving forward.

"Look, she could have done another year taking home $30 million in familiar surroundings. But that is not the nature of the woman," they told the outlet.

The insider continued, "Above all she continues to be an artist, who has a desire to be creative and relevant to her audiences."