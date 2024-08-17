Paris Hilton Shares Update, Photos After Trailer Burns Down During Music Video Shoot

Paris Hilton has assured fans that she is "safe" after her trailer caught fire on the set of her new music video Friday.

The 43-year-old singer and businesswoman took to her Instagram Stories to share the news, along with photos of her now-destroyed trailer.

According to Hilton, she was filming the music video for her new song "Bad B***h Academy" when her makeup trailer went up in flames.

"Sadly an accidental fire broke out in my trailer on the set of my music video today," Hilton wrote alongside a photo of the charred trailer.

She continued, "As heartbreaking as it is, l'm so thankful everyone is safe and I'm incredibly grateful for the amazing support I have around me."

In the post, Hilton also gave a shoutout to her music video director Hannah Lux Davis, guest stars Heidi Klum, Meghan Trainor, and Lance Bass, and the rest of her team.

Hilton shared another image showing some of her burnt belongings in a separate Instagram story.

"Not how I expected my music video shoot for 'Bad B***h Academy' to go," she captioned the snap.

The "Stars Are Blind" hitmaker indicated in another post that filming for the music video continued despite the incident.

"The show must go on," Hilton wrote in a third Instagram story, alongside a still of her and Klum from the music video shoot.

The hotel heiress and the model could be seen posing together on what appeared to be a runway while surrounded by dozens of people holding up cameras.

Hilton tagged Klum and the director on the post and added the hashtag for "Infinite Icon," the title of her upcoming album.

Unnamed sources told TMZ that the fire department was called to the set Friday.

However, the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Hilton's "Bad B***h Academy" follows her collaboration with Trainor, the Sia-produced "Chasin'," which dropped in July.

Both songs will feature on Hilton's "Infinite Icon," which marks her first full-length album since 2006's "Paris."

"Infinite Icon" is set to be released on Sept. 6.