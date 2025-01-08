Paris Hilton Struck by Another Fire Tragedy as Palisades Inferno Destroys Malibu Home

A fire continues to ravage areas of Los Angeles, engulfing Paris Hilton's luxurious residence in flames.

According to TMZ, witnesses have said that they saw the beachfront property being consumed by the fire, alongside several other structures in the vicinity.

The Malibu estate served as a vacation home, different from her primary house in Beverly Hills, where Hilton mainly resides.

Among the properties affected by the Palisades fires are those belonging to other celebrities like Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Ben Affleck, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, and numerous others.

The Palisades inferno comes just a mere five months following Hilton's encounter with a previous fire during the production of her music video "Bad Bitch Academy."

In August 2024, the "Stars Are Blind" hitmaker shared that her trailer was destroyed in an "accidental fire."

Expressing her gratitude amid the heartbreak, Hilton shared on her Instagram Story, "As heartbreaking as it is, I'm so thankful everyone is safe and I'm incredibly grateful for the amazing support I have around me."

While the former reality star has not made any statements about the Palisades fire, local officials have instructed residents in the area to evacuate for safety reasons.

Not mentioning the loss of her residence, the mom-of-one took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to share a variety of fire-related resources.

"Praying for LA/ California," Hilton's message accompanied a photo capturing the devastation.

She also provided details on shelters for animals and relief organizations.

An emergency evacuation order was immediately implemented when the fire started Tuesday, burning more than 15,000 acres of land and requiring the evacuation of more than 30,000 people.

It began as a minor brush fire and quickly spread to houses and structures as powerful gusts of wind up to 55 mph blew across the area.

Meteorologist Paul Deano described the situation as close to a worst-case scenario for locals. The intensity of the fire prompted President Joe Biden to cancel his visit to the Eastern Coachella Valley, and the Critics' Choice Awards had to be rescheduled due to the dangerous conditions.

Originally published on Enstarz.