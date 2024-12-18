Paris Hilton's Advocacy for Child Abuse Victims Gains Momentum After Personal Revelation

Paris Hilton recently made a powerful statement by sharing her personal experiences of abuse.

Venturing to Washington DC, the 44-year-old socialite and public figure advocated for the passing of laws by the House of Representatives to combat institutional child abuse.

Hilton reflected on the impact of her traumatic past and bravely disclosed the abuse she faced during her teenage years while residing at a youth residential treatment facility.

In her dedicated efforts over the past three years, the former reality star has been a strong advocate for the enactment of the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act.

She recently delivered a compelling speech at Capitol Hill in solidarity with the proposed legislation. Documenting the significant event, she posted a collection of photographs and shared her thoughts with her followers.

Yesterday at Capitol Hill, I gave a speech urging the House to pass the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act—a bill that would protect children from the same trauma I endured as a teen in a residential treatment facility.



I’ve visited the Capitol several times since beginning on… pic.twitter.com/7XqsSKpkHo — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) December 17, 2024

Hilton also made a plea to the House of Representatives to align with the Senate, where the bill was unanimously approved last Wednesday.

"To every member of the House: Think of the children who can't speak for themselves. They're counting on you," she said. "Let's turn pain into purpose and protect the most vulnerable among us."

In stressing the importance of speaking out, Hilton mentioned that remaining silent only shields those responsible for causing harm. She urged swift action and emphasized the pressing need for the House to pass the bill within the upcoming week before the current session concludes, warning that failure to do so could result in the bill's demise.

Since Oct. 2021, the blonde beauty has made regular trips to Washington every six to 10 months, steadfast in her call for meaningful change.

Hilton also shared her harrowing encounters and acknowledged that she has grown accustomed to feeling "violated." As the granddaughter of hotel magnate Conrad Hilton, her life has been under constant scrutiny in the public eye from a young age, unfolding across multiple screens and media outlets.

She told The Independent, "I've been violated my whole life, my privacy has been violated."

"I was in so much pain that I created this Barbie doll fantasy life, it was a character I put on as a mask to protect myself," she explained. "My family always wanted me to be very proper and conventional, but I didn't want to be known as the Hilton Hotel granddaughter, I wanted to be known as someone else."

Originally published in Enstarz.