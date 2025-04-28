Kanye West Blasts Ex Kim Kardashian, Wishes He Had Children with Paris Hilton Instead

In a surprising livestream, Kanye West revealed he wishes he had children with Paris Hilton instead of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The 47-year-old rapper, speaking during a now-banned Twitch stream, made the shocking comment while talking to someone on the phone.

"Kim was Paris Hilton's assistant. I should've had babies with Paris Hilton over Kim Kardashian!" Kanye said. He went even further, imagining the fortune he could have had, DailyMail said.

"Could you imagine if I had kids with Paris Hilton? How many hotels I would have right now? Think about that. The Hilton. The Hilton s***," he added.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who were married from 2014 until their split in 2021, are parents to four children: North (11), Saint (9), Chicago (7), and Psalm (5).

In contrast, Paris Hilton, who tied the knot with Carter Reum in 2021, is now a mother of two.

Social media exploded with anger after Kanye's livestream went viral. Many users expressed disgust, saying Kanye's comments were disrespectful to his children. One comment read, "Bro saying he regretted having his own kids," while another said, "Imagine Kanye's kids watching this."

Kanye's Twitch Channel Banned After Just 10 Minutes

According to AsiaOne, the livestream was cut short when Kanye's new Twitch channel was banned just 10 minutes after starting.

Despite the controversy, Kanye has been spotted out in Los Angeles with his current wife, Bianca Censori. However, neither Kanye nor Bianca seemed in high spirits during their latest outing.

Kanye West has once again spoken out about his past relationship with Kim Kardashian.

Last month, he claimed he regretted having children with her, saying during an interview, "I didn't want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her, but that wasn't God's plan."

Kanye's public issues with Kim have been ongoing. He has also accused her family of controlling their children and expressed anger over custody and visitation rights.

In one rant, Kanye compared seeing his children to "being in jail" and accused Disney and Hulu of helping the Kardashian family limit his access.

Adding to the drama, Kanye recently released a song called "Bianca" about his current wife, hinting at struggles in their marriage. Lyrics from the song suggest Bianca tried to have Kanye committed due to his erratic behavior.

Kim Kardashian deeply upset by Kanye's behavior, is reportedly trying to maintain peace for the sake of their family.