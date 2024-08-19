Taylor Swift's Star Power Triggers a Music Legend’s Crucial Guidance: 'The Quickest Way to Be Unhappy'

A music legend has raised concerns about the well-being of fellow music icon Taylor Swift.

In 2021, Swift scored the longest-length No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 with "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)," beating Grammy Hall of Fame inductee Don McLean, who previously held the record with his eight-minute song, "American Pie (Parts I & II)."

Upon handing over the baton to Swift, McLean felt a sense of relief and admiration as she surprised him with a bouquet and a note that read, "Standing on the shoulders of giant."

As the "Fortnight" singer claimed his spot, the 78-year-old singer-songwriter and guitarist shifted his focus to supporting the younger star, expressing his wish for her to discover joy amid her skyrocketing stardom.

McLean recently spoke to the Evening Standard about Swift, saying, "She is a person who is an example of what talent and really hard work can accomplish."

The musician went on to say, "A lot of people think showbusiness is just something 'oh you're so wonderful, you should be a star' well, by the way, Taylor Swift was a star for 15 years before she became a monster star, the size of the galaxy for god sake."

"She's working all of the time and she does everything that she does better than everybody else, whether it's a video or a performance or songwriting or records or whatever, she does it all, just way better than everybody else and it's really interesting because all of those other acts are suddenly old fashioned," McLean added.

He then offered the 14-time Grammy winner a piece of advice, saying, "The only thing is that she stays happy. Show business and Fame -- as Elvis said 'fame and fortune' -- and I'm very fortunate that I've had that. I know how to do that."

"I have a lot of interests and they sustain me. I don't go around thinking, 'Man, why don't I have this?' or 'Why don't I have that?'" he explained. "That is the quickest way to be unhappy I can think of."

"So, you have to be happy with what you're doing and a lot of people say well if a song or an album isn't commercially successful that somehow that's a negative and I don't even think of it. I don't really think about whether it caught the fancy of the public, it doesn't matter to me," McLean added.

Swift has accumulated substantial wealth since making her mark in the music industry. Her net worth is estimated to be around $1.3 billion, and she has an impressive discography of 11 albums and 61 singles, and a collection of 14 Grammy Awards.

This comes amid another groundbreaking achievement for her latest album version of "The Tortured Poets Department."

Since the original and first version hit shelves in April, Swift's latest album has proven to be a powerhouse in sales. The album continues to dominate the charts and remains a consistent top-seller across the nation, drawing in large numbers of buyers weekly.

"TTPD" continues to soar in sales, capturing millions of devoted fans who have eagerly acquired the title. The album has surged to the top of Billboard's purchase-only chart this week, reflecting a substantial increase in its sales numbers.

According to recent data from Luminate, via Billboard, "The Tortured Poets Department" saw a significant increase in sales last week, selling 84,000 copies.

In the preceding period, the album had sold slightly less than 12,000 copies, which meant it had a remarkable increase of over 600% in the next week.

With 84,000 copies sold, "The Tortured Poets Department" reclaimed the top spot on the Top Album Sales chart. The album has now spent seven weeks at No. 1 -- almost half of the 16 weeks it has been on the chart. The surge in sales propelled Swift's project to No. 1 from its previous position of No. 6.