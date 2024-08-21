Rod Stewart Clears the Air After Health Rumors and Show Cancellations: 'I'm Not Dying'

Rod Stewart is setting the record straight on the rumors about his health.

Shortly after saying in a recent interview that his "days are numbered," Stewart had to reschedule or call off multiple performances because of strep throat and COVID-19 this month.

Despite these setbacks, the 79-year-old singer wanted to reassure his fans that he is doing well and is not concealing any underlying health issues.

The music legend clarified to The U.S. Sun, "I appear to have been grossly misunderstood in that interview. When I said, 'My days are numbered,' it was purely in jest."

"Aren't everybody's days numbered?" Stewart continued. "I am in embarrassingly wonderful health and enjoying life to the full. I am not dying as far as I know."

The "First Cut Is the Deepest" hitmaker reiterated his comments from a previous interview that he's preparing to attempt setting a new world record in the 100-meter dash for his age group.

Stewart has maintained his fitness over the years with the continuous support of his trainer, whom he has worked with for nearly four decades.

The music icon emphasized his commitment to exercising regularly, mentioning that he hits the gym three to four times per week.

"I have completed over 70 shows this year all over the world and more to do," Stewart told the outlet.

He gushed, "I have a beautiful wife, eight children and three grandchildren. Life is good and I have a lot of life to live but I could still get knocked down by a number nine bus in the Charing Cross Road next week. All our days are numbered, but we just don't know when."

Stewart went on to address his canceled shows, describing it as "extremely unfortunate."

Concern arose among fans when he had to cancel three shows, including a performance in Las Vegas, earlier this month.

But the "Sailing" singer later rescheduled and successfully performed the missed shows in California.

He also said he plans to return to Las Vegas next year, and his next stage appearance is scheduled for next month.

Worries for Stewart came after he told The Sun in an interview in late July that his "days are numbered" and revealed his plans to maintain his lively lifestyle well into his later years.

"I'm aware my days are numbered but I've got no fear," he said at the time.

He continued, "We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket. I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can. I say few -- probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy."

However, the father of eight, who has survived both prostate and thyroid cancer, said he's now "more aware of my health now than before."

