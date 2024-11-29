Rod Stewart Reveals Playing Glastonbury Will Actually Cost Him Money

Glastonbury is one of the biggest festivals in the world, but playing it does not come without a price according to Rod Stewart.

The iconic singer stopped by talkSPORT on Nov. 27 where he told the hosts he did not have any time to ponder performing at the festival or not. He revealed that he accepted the opportunity "immediately." However, the chance cost him a lot of money out of his own pocket.

"It's a great honor, it's going to cost me a fortune to do it – $300,0000," Stewart said.

"I've got to bring all my band back from America, of course Glastonbury don't pay for that," he explained.

Stewart shared that he does not care what the cost of it will be, because playing the festival is a great honor to him.

"But I don't care if it cost me $1,00,000, I would have done it. It's a great honor. It really is the greatest honor," he said.

Stewart, 79, was announced by the festival as their first confirmed performer of 2025, taking the Sunday teatime Legends slot.

We're excited to announce that Sir @RodStewart will play the Sunday teatime legend slot at Glastonbury 2025. pic.twitter.com/RP1kWuUZeU — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) November 26, 2024

"I'm proud, ready and more than able to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June," he said.

This will be Stewart's first appearance at the festival since he headlined the Pyramid stage in 2002. There have been several other iconic legends that have played the slot over the years. Some past performers include: Shania Twain, Diana Ross and Dolly Parton.

Stewart will take part in his final series of concerts in 2025 when he kicks off his One Last Time tour, which is slated to begin in March and will wrap in August. At the same time, he will also be performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace throughout March, May and June as part of his Las Vegas residency.

Stewart was previously forced to cancel his 200th show of his residency.

"Most people can work with strep throat but obviously not me. I'm absolutely gutted," he said at the time.