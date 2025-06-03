Rod Stewart Cancels Opening Night of Vegas Residency, Cites Health Issues

Fans eager to see Rod Stewart return to the stage for his Las Vegas residency were left disappointed Sunday night when the legendary rocker canceled the opening performance just hours before showtime.

The 80-year-old singer, known for classic hits like "Maggie May" and "Forever Young," shared a message on social media saying he wasn't feeling well and would need to reschedule the concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

"I am sorry to inform you that I'm not feeling well and my show tonight... is being rescheduled to June 10," Stewart posted on Instagram. "Your tickets will be valid for the new date."

This unexpected delay comes as Stewart gears up for a packed summer.

He's scheduled to perform at the famous Glastonbury Festival later this month and has several North American tour dates lined up as part of his "One Last Time" tour, US Magazine said.

Though he's slowing down on large-scale tours, Stewart has made it clear that he has no plans to retire.

"This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire," Stewart previously stated. "I love what I do, and I do what I love."

Rod Stewart Eyes Intimate Shows After Health Scare

According to DailyMail, Stewart recently returned to the stage in Portugal on May 13 after taking vocal rest—something fans first saw during his Milan concert when he wore a sign around his neck that read: "Sorry. Cannot talk. Having vocal rest."

Despite his current health setback, the British icon remains upbeat about his future in music. He's looking ahead to more intimate shows, possibly performing songs from the Great American Songbook.

In addition to his professional milestones, Stewart has also celebrated touching personal moments.

Just days before the canceled show, five of his children surprised him onstage at the 2025 American Music Awards as he accepted a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ruby Stewart spoke warmly at the event, expressing love and admiration for her father, Sir Rod Stewart, whom she affectionately referred to as "Papa Stew."

With Glastonbury just weeks away, Stewart is expected to reunite with his longtime friend and former Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood. While there's no confirmation if the full band will appear, Stewart did say he and Wood have been preparing to share the stage again.