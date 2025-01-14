David Schwimmer Reveals He Once Served Rod Stewart Divorce Papers

A lot of celebrities spend time in Los Angeles serving food or drinks to Hollywood stars before making it big themselves, but a young David Schwimmer was serving them divorce papers.

The Friends star, 58, shared during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday that he was just a teen when he worked as a process server delivering court documents.

"One summer after my freshman year in college, I was just looking for work, and my mom said, 'Well, you can be a process server for me,'" Schwimmer said. "My mom was a divorce lawyer, and I was the guy who would pop out of the bushes and serve you divorce papers."

Schwimmer described feeling like "James Bond," often getting tips on where the recipients would be.

"Once, oh man, thank goodness I've never run into him since, but I served Rod Stewart," Schwimmer admitted. "I don't even know if he knows. I don't think he knows."

Stewart and his first wife Alana Stewart married in 1979 and divorced in 1984, when Schwimmer would have been around 18.

"You could theoretically run into Rod Stewart sometime," Colbert warned. "Now he knows to punch you."

-- With reporting by TMX