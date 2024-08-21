Taylor Swift is reportedly working on a documentary that chronicles the journey of her highly successful "Eras Tour."

The 14-time Grammy winner wrapped up the European leg of her international tour with an unforgettable performance at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday evening -- the last of her eight London shows.

As she prepares to head to Canada for her next shows, The Sun reported that Swift is currently filming a project that will give a behind-the-scenes look at her 149 live performances and capture her journey through heartbreak while on tour. Music Times could not independently verify this information.

The film, as reported by the outlet, will touch on the tragic mass stabbing attack that took the lives of three young girls during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, England.

Additionally, the tell-all documentary will explore the foiled terror plot at her Vienna concerts that forced Swift to cancel her three shows in the Austrian capital.

READ ALSO: Taylor Swift's Star Power Triggers a Music Legend's Crucial Guidance: 'The Quickest Way to Be Unhappy'

An anonymous source told the outlet, "Taylor has been quietly filming behind the scenes of 'The Eras Tour' since last year."

"It will be a warts-and-all insight into the tour and its mechanics, which will be fascinating for fans," the insider continued. The documentary will also reference Southport and Vienna."

They further described the rumored documentary as "powerful and emotional, as well as an uplifting celebration of Taylor and her incredible fans."

The project is also expected to explore the creative process behind Swift's most recent album, "The Tortured Poets Department," and the inspiration and stories that shaped her music, from songs said to be written about fling Matty Healy to tracks speculated to be about her six-year relationship with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The pop superstar has not yet announced plans for a new documentary. Fans will have to wait and see if Swift comes out with this film.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' to Stay at No. 1 for 15th Week, But Social Media Users Aren't All Thrilled