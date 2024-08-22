Lily Allen Opens Up About Pet Problem That Led to Costly Travel Issues, And Social Media Is Angry

Lily Allen has shared a surprising story about parting ways with her adopted dog due to a costly mishap involving essential travel documents.

The British singer recently explained in her "Miss Me?" podcast how the incident caused significant disruptions in her family's life, making it difficult for her children to visit their father for an extended period.

The 39-year-old revealed she was eager to welcome a new furry companion into her home despite a challenging experience with a previous dog.

"We actually did adopt a dog already, but then it ate my passport and so I took her back to the home," Allen said.

"She ate all three of our passports and they had our visas in. And I cannot tell you how much money it cost me to get everything replaced, because it was in Covid and so it was just an absolute logistical nightmare," she added.

Allen expressed frustration that the dog's actions prevented her children from visiting their dad for a few months, leading her to feel as though the dog had "ruined" her life.

"And because the father [Sam Cooper] of my children lives in England, I couldn't take them back to see their dad for like four months, five months, because this f**king dog had eaten the passports. And I just couldn't look at her. I was like 'you've ruined my life,'" she admitted.

The "Smile" singer noted that the dog had a history of bad behavior, and despite her efforts to train the pooch, their relationship reportedly didn't work out.

"Passports weren't the only thing she ate, she was a very badly behaved dog and I really tried very hard with her, but it just didn't work out and the passports were the straw that broke the camel's back so to speak," Allen explained on her podcast.

However, some social media users were outraged by the way the "F**k You" singer addressed the situation, arguing that if anyone is to blame for the dog's destruction, it's her, not the dog.

One person wrote on Facebook, "She blamed her kids for her music career and now the dog is to blame for eating something that should never have been where it could get reach...take some accountability."

Another wrote, "If this is true, this has changed my opinion of her. I wouldn't give my dogs up for anything. She's clearly not a dog person. No dog would 'ruin' our lives intentionally and I don't feel that chewing up a few passports can be classed as ruining lives!"

"We learned early on to keep valuable stuff out of reach," a third suggested.

A fourth wrote. "Tells me everything I need to know about her. Blame the dog for chewing a bunch of papers, takes zero responsibility for leaving them in reach? The dog is better off with someone who will cherish its natural behaviors and laugh about the mistakes they make along the way."

"Well, I never liked her anyway but this confirms what I thought about her - she does not deserve to own an animal -- the dog is best out of her life =- horrid woman," a fifth person wrote.

