Female Celebs Defend Katy Perry's Blue Origin Flight: 'I Can't See How It Affects Our Lives'

Katy Perry's trip into space earlier this week has been the subject of criticism from several famous faces, however, other female celebrities have now co to the singer's defense.

On April 14, Perry went to space with bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe as well as Gayle King and Jeff Bezos' fiancé Lauren Sanchez. However, the all-female crew, including Perry, was met with criticism for their voyage.

Despite this, other female celebrities have come to the crew's defense. On April 15, actress Jessica Alba defended the crew in a post to her Instagram Stories where she reposted a message from 'The View' co-host that encouraged people to focus their energy on the Donald Trump administration's "abuses of power."

"I've seen endless criticisms of 5 women doing their space thing, I can't see how it affects our lives. I wish people would show same energy & focus that anger towards fearlessly denouncing Trump's abuses of power, which do affect countless lives in the US and the world," the original post read with Alba writing, "THIS," above the post.

So… Jessica Alba is now blaming Trump for the backlash against the all-women space crew?



You. Can’t. Make. This. Up. pic.twitter.com/WJYYgkIwa7 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) April 17, 2025

King, who was a member of the space crew, also defended her mission with Perry during an interview with Extra.

"I think it's good that we can really address it," King said referring to the backlash.

"I really do love it because I was one of those people before I went on this flight and before I became educated on space: 'Why are we spending so much money in space when there's so much to do here on Earth?'" King added.

The journalist shared that her perspective changed after she found out what Blue Origin does, which included finding "a way to harness the waste here and figure out a way to put it in space to make planet Earth a better place."

"So I wish people would do more due diligence. And then my question is, 'Have y'all been to space?' Go to Blue Origin and see what they do and then come back and say, 'This is a terrible thing.'" King concluded.

Bowe also defended the mission,

"We advanced science today. More people are going to be able to do meaningful research with Blue Origin because we collected data. And it wasn't just plant biology — we studied human physiology, we contributed to the knowledge base of what people know about women. ... We are inspiring the world right now," Bowe said, according to CNET.

Since Perry's launch earlier this week, the mission has been met with opposition from the likes of Lily Allen and Emily Ratajkowski. Allen explained that she thought the mission was "so out of touch".

Ratajkowski also criticized the mission, calling it "beyond parody."

"That space mission this morning? That's end time s**t. Like, this is beyond parody. That you care about Mother Earth and it's about Mother Earth, and you're going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that's singlehandedly destroying the planet? Look at the state of the world. Think about how many resources went into putting these women into space... For what? What was the marketing there? Ratajkowski said in a TikTok.

Ratajkowski concluded her video by saying how disgusted" she is by the whole thing.