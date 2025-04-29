Lily Allen Apologizes to Katy Perry Over Blue Origin Critique: 'It Was Unnecessary'

British singer Lily Allen has publicly apologized to pop star Katy Perry following critical remarks she made about Perry's involvement in Blue Origin's recent all-female space mission.

The apology came during a new episode of Allen's "Miss Me?" podcast, where she admitted her earlier comments were unfair and driven by what she called her "own internalized misogyny."

Earlier this month, Katy Perry joined five other women on a Blue Origin spaceflight that lasted just over 11 minutes, People said.

The mission was promoted as a milestone moment, marking one of the few all-women crewed spaceflights since the 1960s.

Katy Perry was joined by a remarkable group of women on the Blue Origin all-female space mission.

The crew included prominent figures from various fields, such as journalist Gayle King, rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights advocate Amanda Nguyễn, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and journalist Lauren Sánchez, who is engaged to Jeff Bezos.

Allen had criticized the event shortly after the launch, questioning its purpose and timing. "What the f---ing hell is that all about?" she said during her April 17 podcast episode.

Lily Allen expressed skepticism about the celebration of the Blue Origin space flight as a feminist statement.

She argued that the focus should instead be on Aisha Bowe, the rocket scientist who participated in the mission, as her contributions were most deserving of recognition.

— “I would actually like to apologise for being mean to Katy Perry last week. There was actually no need for me to bring her name into it. It was my own internalized misogyny.“ pic.twitter.com/oZFJPpmq40 — Katy Perry Activity (@KatyActivity) April 28, 2025

Allen Regrets Targeting Katy Perry in Space Flight Criticism

However, in her latest podcast episode released on April 28, Allen said she regretted specifically targeting Perry. "There was actually no need for me to bring her name into it," she explained. "It was just completely unnecessary to pile on with her."

Lily Allen recognized that Katy Perry's high-profile status likely contributed to her being the focal point of attention during the Blue Origin space flight.

She noted that Perry's widespread recognition and polarizing public image made her an obvious target for criticism. Allen also expressed that she would have been hurt if she had found herself in a similar situation.

"I'm sorry, Katy Perry," she concluded. "I know you don't listen to the show, but yeah, sorry."

According to RollingStone, while Allen stood by her broader concerns about the flight's timing and purpose — especially amid economic struggles — she recognized that Perry was not solely responsible.

"She wasn't the only person that did it," Allen noted, emphasizing that her frustration should not have been directed at one individual.

Meanwhile, Perry has shared positive reflections about her experience, calling it an "incredible journey." She said the mission was about showing courage and inspiring others, including her young daughter.

Gayle King also responded to the public backlash. Speaking at a press event, she said criticism of the flight reflected a double standard. "You never see a man go to space and hear people say, 'Oh, he just took a ride,'" King stated.