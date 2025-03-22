Lily Allen's Marriage Rocked by Claims of David Harbour's Affair with Younger Costume Designer: 'They Weren't Secretive'

The marriage of British singer Lily Allen to "Stranger Things" star David Harbour is again in the spotlight due to allegations that the actor had a years-long affair with a younger costume designer.

The unnamed woman and Harbour, 49, are said to have been romantically linked for at least three years after they met on a film set, according to The Daily Mail.

The insider claimed the pair were "not very secretive" about their relationship.

"David cheated on Lily," the source said. "They met on a movie they did together. They weren't very secretive about their relationship."

The affair is said to have continued while Harbour was filming "Stranger Things" in Atlanta, Georgia, last year. According to the source, the actor also flew the woman to visit him on set, over four hundred miles away.

Marriage Unraveled After Dating App Discovery

Allen, 39, and Harbour tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2020 after meeting on the exclusive dating app Raya the previous year.

The pair initially moved to London before moving to New York, where Allen enrolled her two daughters in school with her ex-husband, Sam Cooper.

According to reports, Allen became aware of Harbour's use of Raya last year, and their marriage began to fall apart. Allen then became suspicious and used the app herself to see what was going on, which she claimed uncovered an active dating profile for Harbour.

"Lily is of the belief that he has been open to meeting new people for some time now, though she only found out at the end of the summer," a source close to Allen said. "He has been living in Atlanta for a year for filming."

Despite these revelations, Allen stepped back from her podcast, "Miss Me?" which she hosts alongside Miquita Oliver, has revealed that she was "really not in a good place."

She also recently revisited the show, took jabs at Harbour, and mocked his bedroom skills.

"I have actual d**k blindness. I can't even picture, not even my ex-husband's or boyfriends. I can't picture them at all."

"Apart from one as I have pictures of it on my phone."