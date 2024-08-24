Slipknot's Sid Wilson Severely Burned in Farm Fire Explosion

Sid Wilson of Slipknot landed in the hospital with severe burns following a fire explosion at his property.

On Friday, the 47-year-old DJ and keyboardist revealed he suffered second-degree burns on his face and arms in the incident, which took place while he was tending to the farm he shares with his girlfriend, Kelly Osbourne.

According to Wilson, he was igniting a burn pile when the fire suddenly exploded.

"Everyone out there, be really safe when you're messing with fire," Wilson said in a clip on Instagram after his experience.

In the update he shared with fans, the rock icon said he is recovering in the hospital as nurses treated his wounds.

Displaying his burns proudly, Wilson revealed a collection of ghastly wounds -- from blisters to inflamed, crimson skin covering his arms, cheeks, and even his lips.

With a chuckle, Wilson recalled how the fire even singed off his mustache, prompting him to humorously share his decision to shave it off before heading to the hospital.

In a subsequent post, Wilson uploaded a different video captured during an Instagram Live session, where he playfully bantered with a follower about receiving complimentary eyebrow grooming, sporting authentic "sideburns," and getting his lips so "f**ked up" that it looks like "cheap Botox."

On the same day, Osbourne took to her Instagram Story to post a video clip detailing the circumstances leading to Wilson's injury.

"He literally set himself on fire and exploded everything," said Osbourne, who sat next to her beau's hospital bed with their son on her lap.

In another video, the "Papa Don't Preach" singer could be seen shaking her head in disbelief, with her hand resting on her forehead, alongside text that read, "I have no words."

Shifting the camera's focus, Osbourne captured the scene of her toddler busy playing with his toys. A faint smile graced her lips as she listened to the babbling and attempted singing of their son Sidney.

Later on, the lens turned toward Wilson, who was reclined in a hospital bed, absorbed in his phone screen.

Wilson also showed healthcare workers being busy tending to him, carefully assessing and treating his injuries.

The "Psychosocial" musician made it clear to Slipknot fans that he is on track to fully recover before the heavy metal band hits the road again in September.

"I'm gonna be alright, and I don't care what it takes, I'm gonna see you on tour," Wilson said.

Wilson further reassured fans that he was doing fine, albeit a bit hungry, and discussed the possibility of having to part ways with his long locks.

He confidently stated that he was being well taken care of and currently feeling fine, though uncertain about how he would feel later.

