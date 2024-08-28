Lady Gaga is facing backlash from animal welfare advocates over claims she purchased a new dog instead of adopting one.

PETA, which stands for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, labeled the "A Star Is Born" actress an "a*shole" for allegedly acquiring the French bulldog puppy she revealed earlier this month through a breeder. Lady Gaga has not disclosed whether she bought or adopted her new pup.

After learning about the rumors, PETA took a jab at Lady Gaga by designing a special sweatshirt that boldly proclaims "what breed of person she is."

Photos obtained by Radar Online from PETA showed that the sweatshirt says, "I'm an a*shole! I bought a dog," on the front. Text on the back of the top reads, "Adopt! Don't shop," followed by the name of the organization.

"Animal shelters are bursting at the seams with dogs of all shapes, sizes, and breeds who desperately need loving homes, but Lady Gaga is apparently too shallow to care," PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange said in a statement to the outlet.

"There're a million reasons to adopt and not shop, and PETA urges everyone to avoid being an a--hole and stop putting money into the pockets of breeders who destroy homeless animals' chances at finding a family," she added.

In addition to highlighting the abundance of "wonderful" animals in animal shelters, PETA brought attention to the issue of overpopulation among purebred animals.

They also noted that approximately 70 million dogs and cats in the United States are without homes, stressing the urgent need for breeders to cease excessive breeding practices and for rigorous spay and neuter regulations to be enforced to address this ongoing crisis.

In addition, PETA highlighted the breeding practices that focus on specific physical characteristics in French bulldogs, potentially leading to significant health issues in the long run.

The "Just Dance" singer also faced heat over the years for wearing a meat dress to the MTV Video Music Awards and wearing fur.

READ ALSO: Lady Gaga Previews New Album Amid Michael Polansky Engagement, Stunning Olympics Performance

In a TikTok video posted on Aug. 21, the 38-year-old "Poker Face" hitmaker shared her latest life update, set to the tune of her new song with Bruno Mars, "Die With a Smile."

Lady Gaga exuded effortless charm in the clip as she cuddled a new black French bulldog.

"If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you," she lipsynced in the video.

News of Lady Gaga's new dog came after a 2021 robbery, dognapping and shooting incident that left her dog walker seriously wounded. The singer's beloved French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were tragically stolen.

Authorities later apprehended five individuals believed to be involved in both a shooting incident and the theft of a canine companion.

Among the group of suspects was James Howard Jackson, who later entered a no contest plea for charges related to attempted murder causing severe harm.

READ MORE: Lady Gaga Las Vegas Residency Concludes After Six Years, Bows to Return With 'Pop' Series of Concerts