Madison Beer Joins Chappell Roan in Demanding Privacy From Fans Amid Tour: 'My Hotel is My Temporary Home'

Madison Beer has spoken out about the importance of privacy during her ongoing tour in Asia and Australia, asking fans to respect her personal space, particularly at hotels where she stays.

On Wednesday, the singer-songwriter took to social media to explain her discomfort with taking photos with fans at her hotel, a place she considers her temporary home while on the road.

"[H]elllloooo just comin on here bc i've seen some people confused as to why i say no to photos etc at my hotels im staying at," the 25-year-old artist wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story, as quoted by People. "While on tour hotels are essentially my temporary home and i'm entitled to some private time same as anybody else..."

Beer also cited safety concerns as a significant reason for her stance, saying, "[I] will also usually say no to pics etc in my hotel bc it also then reveals the location to a lot of other people and unfortunately can put me in danger. [H]ope you understand n can respect that ! love u."

Beer's request for privacy comes at a time when other artists, such as Chappell Roan, are also speaking out about the pressures and dangers that come with fame.

Roan, 26, made headlines earlier this month for calling out what she described as "creepy behavior" from some fans. In a TikTok video shared on Aug. 19, the "Good Luck, Babe!" songstress expressed frustration over the normalization of harassment and stalking of celebrities.

"I don't care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous," Roan said. "That does not make it OK. That doesn't make it normal. That doesn't mean I want it. Doesn't mean that I like it."

Roan further elaborated in another TikTok, questioning whether fans would treat a "random woman on the street" in the same way they often treat celebrities -- by yelling, harassing and making inappropriate requests.

Roan's firm stance on setting boundaries was echoed in a subsequent Instagram message, where she wrote, "For the past 10 years l've been going nonstop to build my project and it's come to the point that I need to draw lines and set boundaries... I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it."

Beer is currently on her "The Encore" tour, with stops in Asia and Australia. It kicked off in Singapore on Aug. 22 and will conclude in Melbourne on Sept. 2.