Carrie Underwood Talks Being Katy Perry's Replacement on 'American Idol': 'I Am Versatile'

Carrie Underwood, who rose to fame as the 2005 "American Idol" winner, is set to make a historic return to the show -- this time as a judge.

The country music icon will fill the seat vacated by Katy Perry, who announced earlier this year that she would be stepping down after working on the reality singing competition for seven seasons.

Underwood's appointment as a judge was officially revealed on "Good Morning America" earlier this month. She will be the first alum of the show to join the judging panel.

During a recent interview in Las Vegas for The Highway's Music Row Happy Hour special, Underwood shared her enthusiasm about her role as the newest judge of the show following Perry's departure.

"I feel like I've been so blessed to obviously be so rooted in country music, but I've been able to be a part of many other genres of music as well," Underwood told The Hollywood Reporter. "I mean, I've got a song with Papa Roach right now. It's a lot of fun."

Underwood, known for her versatility as an artist, emphasized that her diverse musical background would influence her approach to judging.

"I like to think that I am versatile. Hopefully, when I listen to people come and audition, I can have any lens I need to put on in terms of what music I'm thinking," she explained.

As for her judging style, Underwood intends to strike a balance between honesty and kindness. "I think it's important to be honest, but it's also very important to be kind, so hopefully I can marry all of those together and be a good judge," she said.

This approach aligns with her understanding of the gravity of the moment for contestants who are stepping into the spotlight for the first time.

Underwood, who was recently rumored to be considering adoption after suffering multiple miscarriages, will join the returning judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, along with longtime host Ryan Seacrest.

Since winning "American Idol" Season 4, Underwood went on to bag eight Grammy Awards and 25 combined Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association awards. She has also produced eight chart-topping albums thus far.

The 23rd season of "American Idol" is scheduled to premiere in early 2025.