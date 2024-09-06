Lady Gaga No Longer Smokes Pot for Fibromyalgia Pain Amid Engagement to Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga no longer uses marijuana to cope with fibromyalgia pain, the singer revealed in an interview with Vogue published Thursday.

Speaking with Vogue, the 38-year-old Hollywood star addressed her health status, revealing that she no longer uses marijuana to manage the symptoms of her fibromyalgia.

For almost a decade, Lada Gaga—real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta—has openly discussed her struggles with the chronic disorder. She even disclosed that she would smoke pot so she wouldn't feel pain while performing.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2020, the "A Star Is Born" actress revealed she was "in head to toe pain" most of the time because of the condition. However, she was able to carry out her "Chromatica" concerts in 2022 pain-free, as reported by the Daily Mail.

"I did it pain-free. I've like, changed," Germanotta told Vogue after admitting that her "Chromatica" tour was the "first time [she] performed not in pain."

The reasons behind the disappearance of Gaga's fibromyalgia symptoms are unclear. It should be noted that experts still do not fully understand the causes of the painful disorder and why symptoms come and go.

What Is Fibromyalgia?

Fibromyalgia is a chronic disorder characterized by widespread pain, fatigue, and cognitive issues. According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms typically appear after physical trauma, psychological stress, surgery, or infection.

Based on scientific data, women are more likely to develop the disorder than men, and while there's no known cure for it, certain medications are administered to manage its symptoms, according to the clinic.

Research has shown that most patients learn to adapt to the symptoms through time. They may also experience periods of remission, where they could go on for weeks, months, or years without symptoms.

Lady Gaga Claims Michael Polansky Romance Helps Ease Condition

Gaga credits the disappearance of her symptoms in part to her relationship with her boyfriend, U.S. businessman Michael Polansky.

In her recent interview, she stressed that she managed to perform her "Chromatica" concerts because Polansky, 46, was by her side the entire time. "Michael and I did that tour together," Gaga said.

Earlier this week, the "Bad Romance" hitmaker made headlines when she was spotted wearing her large oval-cut diamond engagement ring while attending the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

Gaga confirmed their engagement in July, and spoke openly about her fiancé in the Vogue interview, telling the magazine: "I'm just, like, so happy."

"The missing piece in my life was having real love," Gaga added, discussing how her life has changed since meeting Polansky.

