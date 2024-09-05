Linkin Park Names Chester Bennington Replacement, New Drummer Ahead Of Band's Reunion Tour

Linkin Park has officially announced its comeback, but the band is bringing in new members ahead of its highly anticipated reunion world tour.

On Thursday, the Grammy-winning rock band confirmed the speculations about its comeback in the music scene by announcing a world tour and a new album during a livestream event, per NME. Alongside this, Linkin Park also formally introduced its new members.

Who Are Linkin Park's New Members?

Emily Armstrong, formerly a member of another rock band called Dead Sara, will replace the late Chester Bennington as Linkin Park's lead vocalist. On the other hand, Colin Brittain will take on the role of the band's drummer.

During the livestream event, the band officially performed with its new members, singing Linkin Park's new single "The Emptiness Machine" and some of its classic hits. The members also grabbed the chance to showcase their upcoming album, "From Zero," which is dropping on Nov. 15, in time for their world tour.

Band's cofounder, Mike Shinoda, addressed their decision to work with Armstrong and Brittain for Linkin Park's comeback.

"The more we worked with Emily and Colin, the more we enjoyed their world-class talents, their company, and the things we created. We feel really empowered with this new line-up and the vibrant and energized new music we've made together," the band's rapper-singer said.

Shinoda also reflected on the significance of the new album's title, "From Zero," saying, "Before Linkin Park, our first band name was Xero. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we're currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future — embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life."

READ ALSO: Here's How Taylor Swift Reacted To Fake Travis Kelce Breakup Plan That Went Viral

Linkin Park's New Album and World Tour Details

"From Zero," Linkin Park's new album in seven years, is already available for pre-order on the band's website. Its lead single, "The Emptiness Machine," is on all streaming platforms.

In support of the new album, Linkin Park has announced a short world tour starting in September, with six shows scheduled across major cities, including London, Los Angeles, and Seoul. The tour dates are as follows:

Sept. 11 – Kia Forum – Los Angeles, California

Sept. 16 – Barclays Center – New York, New York

Sept. 22 – Barclays Arena – Hamburg, Germany

Sept. 24 – The O2 – London, UK

Sept. 28 – INSPIRE Arena – Seoul, South Korea

Nov. 11 – Coliseo Medplus – Bogota, Colombia

Pre-sale tickets for fan club members are available starting Friday, Sept. 6, with general sales opening on Saturday via the band's official website.

Moving On From Chester Bennington's Passing

This comeback was years in the making. Since the demise of Bennington in 2017, the band struggled to really make an official return to the music scene. In an interview with Billboard published Thursday, Shinoda revealed that Armstrong joined them in 2019. However, they were hesitant to call it a reunion at the time.

"[The band] met Emily around 2019 — she came in, we worked together at my old studio," Shinoda shared, adding that the band was still grappling with whether or not they wanted to move forward as Linkin Park back then.

Bassist Dave Farrell, also known as Phoenix, admitted he initially struggled with creating music again after Chester's death.

"For a long time, I was like, 'I don't want to do any music. That hurts. I want to avoid that.' It took a while to get to a stage where I started feeling like this is actually energizing," Farrell told Billboard. "Emily feels like Linkin Park, Colin feels like Linkin Park. The six of us working together, figuring stuff out — that's energizing, and I want to keep doing it."

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Silence on Nicki Minaj Feud: 'I Don't Know What Could Be Reconciled'