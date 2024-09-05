Here's How Taylor Swift Reacted To Fake Travis Kelce Breakup Plan That Went Viral

Taylor Swift allegedly had a laugh over the viral hoax that falsely claimed her imminent breakup with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Insiders spoke with the Daily Mail Wednesday, addressing how the Grammy-winning artist reacted after learning about the supposed leaked contract of her alleged showmance with the NFL player.

One unnamed source said Swift found the situation amusing, adding that she and her team have decided not to react to the viral hoax.

"Taylor was unbothered and quite amused by this. She usually pays these things no mind at all, but this was some hilarious AI realness," the tipster told the Daily Mail, adding, "It isn't even worth an actual reaction from her or her team."

But even though Taylor and her camp are unlikely to issue a statement in response to the hoax, she and her beau reportedly laughed about it.

"She and Travis had a good laugh over it," the source said.

Speculations about their alleged PR relationship emerged earlier this week after a fake "contract" with Kelce's PR company Full Scope circulated online, gaining traction on Reddit and other social media platforms.

Titled "Comprehensive Media Plan for Travis Kelce's Public Relations Following Breakup with Taylor Swift," the document claimed that the Kansas City Chiefs player and the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker were planning to announce their split on Sept. 28.

Shortly after the document leaked, a spokesman for Kelce's PR company issued a statement saying the paperwork was "entirely false and fabricated [and] not created, issued, or authorized by this agency."

The spokesman added that they are looking to pursue legal action against the people or entities behind the viral hoax.

Meanwhile, one of the Daily Mail's sources also noted that Travis and his team only got lawyers involved "because it is his PR firm listed on the document."

However, just like his girlfriend, the NFL tight end is also not taking the purported breakup plan seriously. The couple is reportedly planning something "super special and fun" for their supposed "breakup date" on Sept. 28 to commemorate the hoax.

"Coincidentally, September 28 is around the first NFL game of the season and is also National Beer Drinking Day, so that makes a good date night for sure," the insider said.

Another proof that the couple is not letting the viral document affect their relationship is Swift's attendance at Kelce's first Kansas City Chiefs game of the season this Thursday, according to Perez Hilton.

The "Cruel Summer" hitmaker is on break from her world tour until mid-October; hence, she can be more present during the football season to show support for her boyfriend.

