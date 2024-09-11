Chappell Roan Under Fire Again After Admitting Frustration Over Late Recognition: 'Conceited, Self-Centered TBH'

Chappell Roan expressed her exasperation at the belated recognition she is receiving as an artist.

"What's so infuriating is how people are just now taking me seriously," she said in an interview with Rolling Stone. "Like, 'You know what, b***h? I've been doing this s**t and you're just now catching up.'"

Having dedicated years to the music industry, Roan found unexpected success with her "Pink Pony Club" song in 2020, the same year she parted ways with Atlantic Records.

After a long three-year journey, she is reaping the fruits of her labor as Roan dominated the top 10 of the Billboard 200 throughout the summer. Her following release, "Good Luck, Babe!" also secures her first top 10 hit.

The "My Kink Is Karma" singer added, "I was getting almost a hundred thousand followers a day."

"At first, I was in severe denial. They would literally show me some stats and the only thing I could do is say, 'No, no, no. It's not like that.' I couldn't say, 'I am gaining success.'"

Upon the 26-year-old singer's "frustration," several fans expressed their disappointment with how she conducts herself and the fame she's now getting.

They turned to X to voice their opinions, where one commenter critiqued @taraliyah, "This just comes across as conceited and self-centered tbh. Just because you make music doesn't mean the world is going to take you seriously from the jump lol."

@eternalcumslim wrote, "I am tired of hearing about this woman all she does is complain."

"Girl, can you enjoy for a sec? You complaining about everything is kinda annoying," @theunseriousalesuggested.

@FTL_Bonnie stated, "So lame so annoying and insufferable and entitled."

According to @lemonradio, "She's leaving out the fact that her music up to this point wasnt produced by a great producer and was held back by some of her worst song writing ever."

@MINAJS_MULLET suggested, "can she show an ounce of gratefulness?? she literally was a small artist that very many people did not know about. get over yourself. you've just started in the industry and can't even express gratitude? she doesn't deserve."

@bustingsoft said, "she's gotta be on a mission to make everybody hate her," and @ohrighton119 believed, "Yea idk if she's built for this fame thing long term."

This wasn't the first Roan had embroiled herself in a bit of a controversy after expressing frustration.

In her TikTok rant, the "Naked In Manhattan" hitmaker voiced her frustration over individuals intruding on her personal boundaries.

Expressing her sentiments last month, Roan shared her thoughts following a series of "invasive fans" and their "creepy behavior," and immediately received backlash for this, with X user @positionsmafiaa tweeting, "This girl is clearly not meant to be a popstar and it's time for yall to realize that."

