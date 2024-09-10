Chappell Roan Reveals the Disturbing Incidents That Led to Demanding Boundaries With Fans

Chappell Roan made headlines when she called out her fans for having "predatory behavior" and telling them to respect her boundaries, and in a new interview with 'Rolling Stone', the 26-year-old singer shared the scary incidents that led to her speaking out.

In the revealing interview, Roan shared some of the incidents which included when fans had got ahold of her flight information when she flew to Seattle and met her at the airport. One man berated her for not signing an autograph to the point where airport police had to get involved, but then he showed up again with paparazzi when she flew back to Los Angeles.

"I got home and dropped to my knees," she tells the magazine. "I have a hard time crying now because of my meds, but I sobbed and I was screaming."

The incidents only escalated from there. Roan says a fan kissed her without her consent at a bar while she was out celebrating a friend's birthday, then someone called her father after his number was leaked online. After she publicly told her fans to respect her boundaries and to stop touching her and "being weird" to her loved ones, she shared that a number of A-list celebrities reached out to her in support, including Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Paramore's Hayley Williams, Billie Eilish and more.

One singer who knew what she was going through and reached out was Sabrina Carpenter, who also experienced whirlwind fame this year after hits like "Espresso" and "Please Please Please."

"We're both going through something so f**king hard," Roan says of her and Carpenter. "She just feels like everything is flying, and she's just barely hanging on."

In August, Roan was very clear to her fans that they needed to respect her space and not cross the line.

"For the past 10 years I've been going non-stop to build my project and it's come to the point that I need to draw lines and set boundaries," Roan shared in an Instagram post. "I want to be an artist for a very very long time. I've been in too many nonconsensual physical and social interactions and I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don't owe you sh**."