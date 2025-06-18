Chappell Roan Gets Candid About Online Hate: 'It's Hard Not to Take It Personally'

Pop star Chappell Roan is opening up about how online hate has affected her personally — and it's more painful than some might think.

In a new interview with fellow artist SZA, published June 17 in Interview Magazine, Roan shared how criticism that targets her personally, rather than her music, has started to hit hard.

"I didn't [care] until people started hating me for me and not for my art," Roan said. "They hate me because I'm Kayleigh, not because they hate the songs that I make. That's when it changed."

Roan, known for her bold fashion, fearless performances, and outspoken opinions, admitted that it's tough to stay strong when the negativity feels personal.

"It makes me cry," she revealed. Roan shared that hearing hurtful comments directed at her still isn't something she's gotten used to, admitting it continues to affect her deeply, Variety said.

During the chat, SZA also shared her own struggles with criticism, saying, "Maybe everybody secretly gives a f—k."

Roan acknowledged that being misinterpreted online can be especially painful. She noted that when her words are taken out of context, it often leads to false assumptions and harsh judgment from others.

Chappell Roan on people thinking she doesn’t care about the hate and that she’s cold:



“I do care about the comments, and it makes me cry. I don’t know if it will ever feel okay to hear someone say something truly hateful about me.” pic.twitter.com/XG2lbQQ81V — Chappell Roan Data (@ChappellData) June 17, 2025

Roan Reflects on Being Labeled a "Villain" Amid Online Hate

While Roan has become known for calling out bad behavior — including confronting photographers at public events — she now wonders whether her outspoken ways are sustainable long-term.

"Am I okay with the backlash of speaking my mind? That's where I am right now," she explained.

According to Billboard, Roan also reflected on how some people label her unfairly. "I cannot bear people saying I'm something I'm not," she said, referring to past times she's been called a "villain."

For her, criticism about her music is one thing, but attacks on who she is as a person cross a line.

Despite the emotional toll, Roan hasn't stopped being herself. In fact, her honesty and outspokenness have helped her connect with fans who admire her courage and authenticity.

Throughout her rise in the music world, Roan has kept her sense of humor and heart, but she made it clear in this interview that fame isn't always fun.

"When it comes to my art, I'm like, 'You can think whatever you want,'" she said. "But when it's about me? That hurts."