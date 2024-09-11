Franz Ferdinand Announces New Album and 'Audacious' Music Video, Ending 7-Year Hiatus

Franz Ferdinand is set to make a comeback after a seven-year hiatus, with their new LP titled "The Human Fear" releasing January 10, 2025.

The new record is produced by Mark Ralph, who also worked on the band's 2013 album, "Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action."

In anticipation of the new release, their new single "Audacious" along with a new music video are out now.

"It's about having an audacious response when you feel the fabric of existence come undone around you," vocalist Alex Kapranos said about the new song in a press release. "Being bold, contrary. Peering over the edge into the eternity of non-existence and saying Aye! F**k it! Not today thank you!"

"Making this record was one of the most life-affirming experiences I've had, but it's called 'The Human Fear,'" Kapranos added. "Fear reminds you that you're alive. I think we all are addicted in some way to the buzz it can give us. How we respond to it shows how we are human. So here's a bunch of songs searching for the thrill of being human via fears. Not that you'd necessarily notice on first listen."