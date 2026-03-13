Fans Think Drake's Secret Instagram Burner Account Just Got Exposed & Only Follows One Person

Fans on social media believe they may have uncovered a secret Instagram burner account belonging to Drake after a mysterious profile surfaced that appears to follow only the Canadian rapper, prompting widespread speculation online.

Per The Sun, the SNS account, reportedly using the handle @quilteddiamonds, has drawn attention because it features more than 100 posts yet follows just one person—Drake himself. The news spread like wildfire across social media platforms. Almost immediately, fans started speculating. Was this account actually the rapper's, or perhaps someone in his inner circle?

According to a report from HotNewHipHop, the account was highlighted by Kurrco on Twitter, sparking widespread discussion among fans who examined the unusual profile details.

Some users responded with humorous speculation about how the account might be used. One commenter suggested a controversial theory about its purpose, writing, "He dm's his best friends wives or girlfriends through that acct."

Another user connected the discovery to Drake's upcoming album rollout. The commenter wrote, "The plot twist will be INSANE, ICEMAN is coming."

READ MORE: Lil Wayne's Son Neal Carter Says He Won't Ever Work With Lil Baby, Calls His 'WHAM' Album 'Terrible'

Other fans offered more technical guesses about why the rapper might use an alternate account. One commentator even went so far as to speculate that this profile might be a test profile for his social media posts, stating, "feel like this the account where he tests his posts to see if the format and everything looks right."

Not everyone reacted positively to the speculation. Another commenter criticized the idea that the rapper might operate a burner account, writing, "Drake is seriously getting pathetic if he has this burner."

The same commenter continued their criticism by adding, "It's like his pettyness and insecurity has went from being hurt by the industry fellow old head hip hop to online like imagine being that sensitive as fk lol."**

The speculation surrounding the account also revived discussion about Drake's past use of alternate social media profiles. In recent years, the rapper notably operated a "Plot Twist" account that released music snippets, shared rare footage and teased projects for dedicated fans.

That account first became active in 2024 and continued sharing material into 2025 before falling largely silent, according to the outlet report. Because of that history, some fans believe the newly discovered profile could be connected to the promotional rollout for Drake's upcoming album "ICEMAN."

The discovery also follows another recent change on Drake's social media pages, after the rapper updated his profile photo to an image of fellow hip-hop star Lil Wayne, a move that many fans interpreted as a possible signal or teaser.

For now, however, there has been no confirmation that the @quilteddiamonds account belongs to Drake. Until the rapper himself weighs in, the online community is split on the authenticity of the enigmatic profile. Is it really him, or just another internet rumor?

READ MORE: Drake Says Bonuses Behind 'Certified Pedophile' Jab, Wants Kendrick's Full Contract & CEO's Salary Exposed