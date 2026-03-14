North West Shows Off Bold Spiked and Pierced Manicure on Instagram

North West, the 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West, made a striking fashion statement on March 12 by sharing photos of her latest manicure on Instagram.

The daring nail design featured silver spikes, rings, and even a small dangling gun charm over glittery light blue polish, drawing attention from fans and followers alike.

In her Instagram Story, North gave a close-up of the edgy look, with two nails showing hot pink writing and her right ring finger adorned with the silver charm.

The post was shared alongside her song "Piercing on My Hand," released earlier this year in collaboration with her father.

North also added a selfie, holding her decorated hand to her mouth while sporting her signature blue hair, a black fuzzy hat, and a black sweatshirt, ENews reported.

North has long been known for her adventurous style. Earlier this year, she debuted silver piercings on her index and middle fingers.

Her creative expression isn't limited to nails—she has experimented with black grills, blue contacts, and filters that add tattoos and piercings to her face.

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West, 12, debuts bold nails with PIERCINGS following backlash https://t.co/4qvzi6Errt — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 13, 2026

Read more: North West Shows Off New Hand and Finger Piercings on Instagram

Kim Kardashian Praises North West's Confidence

Despite some public concern over her bold fashion choices, Kim Kardashian has consistently supported her daughter's self-expression.

"She'll be like, 'Mom, I saw this and I don't really care if someone says they don't like my blue hair, or my this or that,'" Kardashian told Alex Cooper on "Call Her Daddy."

"And she's really confident and is like, 'I probably wouldn't be hanging out with those people.'"

Kim added that North's confidence is refreshing. "I'm like, 'Babe, if you want blue hair, it is what it is,'" she said. "It makes her so happy. I would never take that creativity away from her."

According to People, the manicure, created by nail artists Akemi Santiago and Noehmi Saldaña, also included Japanese text reading "North-chan," a reference to lyrics from her song "Bomb," which she recorded with Ty Dolla $ign and her sister Chicago.

This latest look comes after North's public debut of piercings and tattoos on her hands and face, which she has continued to share online despite mixed reactions.

In addition to her style, North's creative ventures are expanding. Kim filed trademark applications earlier this year under the name "NOR11" for clothing and accessories, suggesting North may have her own brand in the future.