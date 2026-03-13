Dolly Parton's Tough Love Reportedly Saved Miley Cyrus From Deadly Drug Spiral

Miley Cyrus credits her godmother, country music icon Dolly Parton, with helping her navigate some of the darkest periods of her life and potentially saving her from a fatal drug overdose.

Cyrus, 33, who rose to fame as the star of *Hannah Montana*, has shared a close bond with Parton, 80, since childhood. Insiders told RadarOnline that Parton's tough-love approach was crucial during the years when Cyrus struggled with drug use and personal upheaval.

"There was a period when Miley was living extremely hard, and people around her feared she might overdose if something didn't change," said a source familiar with the singer's past. "Dolly's presence mattered so much. She was honest and direct, never judgmental. She gave Miley the kind of tough love only someone who truly cares can deliver."

Cyrus has frequently praised Parton for her advice and support. "Dolly is always great with advice. I know whatever question I ask her, she is going to give me an honest answer; that's her way. Even if it means a bit of tough love," Cyrus said.

The country legend has been more than a mentor; she is family. Recent genealogy research revealed the two are distant relatives, deepening their bond.

Cyrus opened up in June 2025 about the extent of her past drug use, admitting she once hid spending on drugs by labeling purchases as "vintage clothes" to her accountant. "We called the drugs 'vintage clothes,'" she joked as quoted by E!News. Reflecting on that time, she expressed gratitude for having made it through. "I would definitely not encourage anyone else to go this hard. But the fact that I got through it, I'm very glad I got to do it," Cyrus said.

Parton has also been a source of comfort during other difficult moments in Cyrus' life, including the 2018 California wildfires that destroyed Cyrus' home. Cyrus said, "Through her music and her gift for making people happy, she's always been medicinal in those times."

Parton's influence has been a constant source of strength for Cyrus as she transformed from a Disney child star to a global pop performer and overcame personal challenges along the way.