Lisa Brings Int'l Media To Their Knees With Regal VMA Entrance in Elegant Corset, Veil

Lisa rocked the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) black carpet in a head-turning, goddess-like 'fit, and we're all on our knees!

LILIES, get the megaphone, put it on a speaker, let me hear how much you love #LISA's #VMAs carpet look 🤍 pic.twitter.com/ybrKkfn9UF — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 11, 2024

On September 10, the nominees and performers at 2024 VMAs, held at the UBS Arena in New York, made their grand arrival. Among the star-studded lineup, Lisa, who is nominated in four categories this year as a soloist, debuted on the black carpet with an "Aphrodite" look.

The global superstar leaned into an elegant 'fit this time and wore a neutral-colored corseted bodice partnered with a flared maxi skirt. She completed the ensemble with a veil linked to long sleeves extended into gloves, resembling a goddess.

To complete Lisa's VMA red carpet look, the idol put on light makeup in pink shades and showed off her signature short hair with full bangs for her hairstyle.

Moving forward to the main event, the Thai-born K-pop superstar continued to attract massive attention as she's set to make history as the first K-pop soloist to grace the MTV main stage in 39 years since the creation of the awards ceremony.

She also raised anticipation if she will be able to bring all trophies after being nominated in four categories including the newly added, "Best K-pop."

This article was originally published on Kpopstarz.