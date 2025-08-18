Theo Von Show Turns Wild as Removed Audience Member Hits Another Fan

Comedian and podcaster Theo Von's stand-up show in Anaheim didn't go quite as planned on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

The night took a chaotic turn when a rowdy audience member hit another fan while being escorted out of the Honda Center.

The woman, who appeared to be intoxicated, had already been causing trouble by using her phone near the stage and heckling Von throughout the show, TMZ said.

Even after several warnings from security—and a personal request from Von to cut it out—she refused to calm down, leading to the disruption that briefly stopped the performance.

At one point, Von paused his set twice to address the disruption. Remaining calm, he asked the woman to continue the conversation with security in the lobby and even suggested a refund through his assistant if she quietly left.

Instead, she began yelling at Von and arguing with security. Moments later, as she was being removed, the woman turned and struck another fan in the audience.

#TheoVon was playing the Honda Center Saturday night ... when apparently a fan got too disruptive and needed to be walked out of the place by security. 👀 pic.twitter.com/gsSWuWJHxj — TMZ (@TMZ) August 17, 2025

Video footage from the event shows the woman being escorted up the stairs, defiantly pumping her arms in the air as boos erupted from the crowd.

The moment quickly spread online, drawing reactions from fans who praised Von's composure.

Von managed to diffuse the tension with humor, reassuring the audience and keeping the show moving.

According to SoapCentral, at one point, he quipped, "Don't sue me. I'm in a f**ing wheelchair,"* which sparked laughter and eased the atmosphere after the confrontation.

This is not the first time Von has dealt with chaos during a performance. Back in May, while performing at the Twelve Thirty Club in Nashville, he was confronted by a man carrying balloons.

That incident escalated when Von physically pushed the man away, a moment that also went viral on social media.

So far, neither Anaheim police nor Theo Von's team have issued a statement regarding the most recent altercation.

Theo Von, best known for his hit podcast "This Past Weekend" and comedy specials like "Regular People and No Offense," has built a reputation for handling tense situations with wit and professionalism.