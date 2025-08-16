A$AP Rocky Rocks Rihanna’s Recent Outfit on Premiere Night

A$AP Rocky turned heads at the Los Angeles premiere of Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest on Thursday night—not only for his acting debut as antagonist Yung Felony but also for his outfit choice, which fans quickly recognized as a look borrowed from Rihanna's closet.

According to Elle, the rapper arrived in a navy nylon suit from ERL's fall 2025 collection, paired with a navy-and-white polka dot tie, black loafers, silver hoop earrings, and sleek Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Styled by Matthew Henson, Rocky completed the polished ensemble with a gray button-up shirt layered underneath.

For fashion watchers, the outfit sparked a wave of déjà vu. Just last month, Rihanna was spotted at her favorite Los Angeles restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, wearing the same ERL suit-and-tie combo.

But the Fenty mogul—currently expecting her third child with Rocky—gave the look her own daring twist by skipping the shirt and opting for a sheer Savage X Fenty bra, leaving the tie casually undone.

Who wore it better? 😂 A$AP Rocky copied one of Rihanna’s recent outfits for the Los Angeles premiere of “Highest 2 Lowest." 📸: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA; FilmMagic; BACKGRID pic.twitter.com/kcevwPI90n — Page Six (@PageSix) August 15, 2025

Rihanna and Rocky Keep Swapping Outfits, Win Red Carpet Again

The matching looks highlight what many fans already know: Rihanna and Rocky often swap pieces from each other's wardrobes.

In fact, during a May episode of "The Run-Through with Vogue" podcast, Rocky admitted that clothing theft in their relationship goes both ways.

"That goes both ways," he said with a laugh, adding that there are items Rihanna doesn't realize he has taken from her closet, PageSix said.

Rocky's latest fashion move feels like a playful nod to that confession. Whether he borrowed Rihanna's exact outfit or owns a tailored version of his own remains a mystery, but the red carpet moment solidified the couple's reputation as one of the most stylish duos in entertainment.

The fashion twinning comes as both stars continue to dominate headlines in their respective fields. Rocky, beyond his new film role, is also the first-ever creative director for Ray-Ban.

Rihanna, meanwhile, has continued to redefine maternity fashion while balancing her empire with Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty.