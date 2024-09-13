Ewan McGregor's Version of 'Hourglass' Hits Spotify 1 Day After Receiving Hollywood Star

On Thursday, Ewan McGregor was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The next day, his cover of 'Hourglass' by popular Welsh band Catfish and the Bottlemen was released. McGregor starred in the band's music video for the song he covered in 2015.

On Friday, Catfish and the Bottlemen re-released their multi-Platinum-selling debut album, 'The Balcony,' as a special reissue in light of the record's 10th anniversary. The special issue, which contains 6 additional tracks, will be available on limited edition 1CD, Cassette and ultra-clear 2LP.

The Welsh band released rare bonus track 'ASA' back in July in order to promote the re-release.

The reissue will feature the original track listing as well as multiple special acoustic tracks recorded in 2015. It will contain acoustic versions of 'Cocoon,' 'Kathleen' and 'Pacifier' that were initially recorded for '1 Mic 1 Take,' 'Rango' (single version), rare bonus track 'ASA' and McGregor's acoustic cover of the song 'Hourglass.'

The band will also be releasing a limited edition 7" box set -- of which only 2,000 copies exist worldwide -- containing the original track listing, McGregor's cover of 'Hourglass' and bonus track ASA.

In 2015, the Welsh band worked with the Scottish actor in creating a short film for 'Hourglass.' The band's vocalist, Van McCann, took to the band's official Facebook page to share the news.

"Proper excited to say that, with great honour, we'd like to present you a short film for our new single "HOURGLASS" starring an all time hero of ours SIR EWAN McGREGOR!" wrote McCann.

"Directed by the main man Jim Canty. This is one of the best things we've been a part of and Honestly working with Sir Ewan was one of the funnest things I think i'll ever get to do. He's the most interesting and interested guy i've ever met," McCann continued. "Total gentleman! When people tell you not to meet the people you look up to, ARE YA MADDDD!!!!! He genuinely buzzes off the band. Sends me photos of him listening to us before he walks onstage on his endless run of sold out broadway. AND HE LIKES MY LYRICS! Honestly, I love him..."

The band is set to tour North America in the Fall of 2024.