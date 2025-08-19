Mariah Carey Says Grammys Are 'Overrated' After Only 5 Wins in Her Career

Mariah Carey is taking aim at the Grammy Awards.

The 56-year-old star, with more than 220 million records sold, made the remark during Pitchfork's "Over/Under" YouTube series, where she was asked about the music industry's biggest night.

When questioned about the Grammys, Carey laughed and said they were "overrated." She added that she meant both the ceremony and the award itself, before softening the remark with, "But we love everybody."

The award-winning diva has received 34 Grammy nominations during her career but has only won five times.

Carey picked up her first awards in 1991 with Best New Artist and Best Pop Female Vocal Performance for "Vision of Love." In 2006, "The Emancipation of Mimi" brought her three more, including Best Contemporary R&B Album and Best R&B Song for "We Belong Together." Her most recent nomination was in 2009 for Best Gospel Performance for "I Understand."

The disparity has long been a sore point for Carey.

On the "Las Culturistas" podcast last year, she agreed with the hosts that her total was too low, saying, "They scammed me. They toy with me."

The Grammys had the NERVE to snub Mariah Carey in all the main categories and only award her in non televised categories after she blessed their show with one of the best performances of all time pic.twitter.com/XqAHy7URG0 — bivea (@meekmilfs) June 3, 2021

Frustration Beyond the Stage

Carey has not hidden her feelings during public appearances. At the Recording Academy's Black Music Collective event in February, she accepted the Global Impact Award and joked with the crowd, "Is this a real Grammy? I haven't seen one in so long. It's weird. I don't know. We'll figure out what this is later."

Mariah Carey accepts the Recording Academy’s Global Impact Award:



“Is this a real Grammy? I haven’t seen one in soooooo long!” pic.twitter.com/7WtvmHEbeP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 2, 2024

But the singer's accolades extend beyond the Grammys. She has picked up 10 American Music Awards and 20 Billboard Music Awards. On the charts, she has scored 19 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 as a solo artist, one of the highest counts ever recorded.