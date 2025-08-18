Rod Stewart Blasted for 'Disrespectful' AI Video Featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Other Late Legends

Rod Stewart is facing backlash from fans after using AI-generated imagery of deceased music icons, including Ozzy Osbourne, during his recent concerts. The video, which played behind Stewart as he performed "Forever Young," shows the likenesses of multiple late artists posing in heaven, sparking immediate criticism across social media.

The digitally created clip includes Ozzy Osbourne alongside Janis Joplin, Michael Jackson, Freddie Mercury, 2Pac, Aaliyah, Bob Marley, Tina Turner, George Michael, Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse, XXXTentacion, and Prince. Ozzy, shown holding a selfie stick and smiling with the other icons, appeared particularly jarring to many fans who say the display crossed a line.

Bruh what, Rod Stewart's tour features an AI video of Ozzy Osbourne taking selfies with XXXTentacion, Kurt Cobain, 2Pac, and many other artists in heaven 😭



We truly are in the end timespic.twitter.com/UbaFnVh2Jt — RileyTaugor 🏴 (@RileyTaugor) August 3, 2025

Weird how he doesn't have any footage of himself with these musicians when they were all alive. I mean Rod Stewart is what, 80? He had time to get actual footage. — HolliLoki 🐀 (@HolliLoki) August 3, 2025

I hope several estates of several artists that are no longer here. SUE ROD STEWART! That was disgusting, and pathetic. Using Ai for their likeness at your concert. Without permission. SMDH! pic.twitter.com/L2lokskWs9 — ALIEN SUPERSTAR!!! (@imissportmore) August 4, 2025

most distasteful thing I’ve seen — 𝙅𖣠𝙉𝒁̴𝙀 (@0xJONZE) August 4, 2025

Everyone responsible for this should go to jail — peste labubônica (@absenceofield) August 4, 2025

rod stewart’s tour tribute to ozzy osbourne has incorporated an ai-generated video showing ozzy taking selfies with other deceased music legends while the singer performs "forever young." the ai clip, which features uncanny animation and factual errors like misspelling black… pic.twitter.com/ICagiBsDPt — Hot Takes Nobody Asked For (@HotTakesNobody) August 4, 2025

How do you know they’re in heaven 🤨 — Abigail Joy 🦋 (@AbigailJoyFloat) August 4, 2025

The craziest part of this video is acting like X reached the heavens — Ilias (@DaturaXL) August 3, 2025

This is how I find out rod Stewart’s still alive.. — wendy torrance irl🚪🪓 (valentine) (@strwbrrytwnkies) August 4, 2025

The controversy comes on the heels of Osbourne's funeral and public procession on July 30 in Birmingham.

Thousands lined Broad Street to pay their respects as a hearse bearing his name in purple flowers passed through. A brass band played "Iron Man" as Sharon Osbourne and their children, Kelly, Jack, Aimee, and Louis, laid flowers at a fan-created shrine. Sharon, seen visibly emotional, was comforted by Jack and Kelly during the ceremony.

Osbourne, 76, died on July 22 surrounded by family, his loved ones confirmed. "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the family shared via his official account. "He was with his family and surrounded by love."

A Royal Farewell

The Coldstream Guards Band performed Black Sabbath's masterpiece Paranoid outside of Buckingham Palace as a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne on the day of his funeral. Don't let anybody tell you this isn't a great country.https://t.co/bDPUnVkAKupic.twitter.com/OUGp6GOvHt — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 31, 2025

Adding to the tributes, royal guards at Buckingham Palace honored the metal legend with a special performance of "Paranoid" during the Changing of the Guard. The moment, shared widely on TikTok, was praised as "Britishness at its best" by fans.

"Ozzy's final days were spent in England, surrounded by family, music and in the place he called home," a source told PEOPLE. "He was in peace."