Rod Stewart Blasted for 'Disrespectful' AI Video Featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Other Late Legends

Rod Stewart is facing backlash from fans after using AI-generated imagery of deceased music icons, including Ozzy Osbourne, during his recent concerts. The video, which played behind Stewart as he performed "Forever Young," shows the likenesses of multiple late artists posing in heaven, sparking immediate criticism across social media.
The digitally created clip includes Ozzy Osbourne alongside Janis Joplin, Michael Jackson, Freddie Mercury, 2Pac, Aaliyah, Bob Marley, Tina Turner, George Michael, Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse, XXXTentacion, and Prince. Ozzy, shown holding a selfie stick and smiling with the other icons, appeared particularly jarring to many fans who say the display crossed a line.
The controversy comes on the heels of Osbourne's funeral and public procession on July 30 in Birmingham.
Thousands lined Broad Street to pay their respects as a hearse bearing his name in purple flowers passed through. A brass band played "Iron Man" as Sharon Osbourne and their children, Kelly, Jack, Aimee, and Louis, laid flowers at a fan-created shrine. Sharon, seen visibly emotional, was comforted by Jack and Kelly during the ceremony.
Osbourne, 76, died on July 22 surrounded by family, his loved ones confirmed. "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the family shared via his official account. "He was with his family and surrounded by love."
A Royal Farewell
Adding to the tributes, royal guards at Buckingham Palace honored the metal legend with a special performance of "Paranoid" during the Changing of the Guard. The moment, shared widely on TikTok, was praised as "Britishness at its best" by fans.
"Ozzy's final days were spent in England, surrounded by family, music and in the place he called home," a source told PEOPLE. "He was in peace."
