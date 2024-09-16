Shakira Walks Off Stage Mid-Performance After Disturbing Incident: 'That's Just Beyond Gross'

Shakira appeared to have instantly exited the stage when fans were allegedly caught filming underneath her dress in a shocking and disturbing video.

The video shows the 47-year-old singer performing her latest single, "Soltera," before seemingly noticing audience members attempting to capture footage.

In the footage, Shakira can be seen pausing her dance, clutching her skirt with both hands and appearing to shake her head at the audience. Her gestures suggest she was aware of their actions.

The video then shows Shakira turning to acknowledge the audience with a wave before exiting the stage accompanied by security. Reports suggest she was later welcomed by fans and VIP guests in the backstage area.

Critics swiftly expressed their disapproval of the filming process, with @itsme_urstruly suggesting, "Whoever was filming should be arrested for sexual assault."

@ArtsRayne added, "shakira cant even enjoy and dance to her OWN song like??"

"That's truly disappointing behavior. Artists deserve respect and privacy, both on and off stage. It's crucial to ensure a safe environment for everyone," wrote @SkynetWebnett.

@SHAVA787 tweeted, "That's just beyond gross. Shakira had every right to walk off, no one should have to deal with that kind of disrespect, especially when she's just out there performing her music. People need to learn how to act with basic decency!"

But some social media users criticize the "Hips Don't Lie" singer for wearing "inappropriate" clothes.

@TshepoTC11 said, "That will teach her to dress appropriately. People are not gross. They are teaching her a lesson."

@miguelfroca_ also said, "Maybe if he wasn't such a w**** she wouldn't have that problem. Just maybe," and @dietcokechad suggested, "Don't wear one so short."

This comes after Shakira confidently declared she got her "sexy back" after splitting from long-time beau Gerard Pique.

The Colombian pop star was spotted hanging out with multiple men, including Tom Cruise, Lewis Hamilton, and Lucien Laviscount.

"More swag. I got my swag back. And I got my sexy back."

Shakira faced a challenging period involving her split and a legal dispute over tax evasion in Spain. Additionally, her elderly father, who is 90 years old, is now recovering well after enduring a serious fall following a series of six surgeries.

