Édgar Barrera, Karol G, and Bad Bunny Lead the 2024 Latin GRAMMY nominations!

The Latin Recording Academy revealed the 25th Annual Latin Grammy nominees, again highlighting artistic excellence in Latin music. This year, the leading figures are Édgar Barrera, who has nine nominations, and Bad Bunny and Karol G, who have eight each.

Mexican-American producer Barrera tops the chart for the second consecutive year, while Benito and La Bichota tie thanks to their albums 'Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana' and 'Mañana Será Bonito'.

Read more

Bad Bunny's album Monaco was recognized in some of the most important categories, including Album of the Year, Best Urban Fusion/Performance, Best Reggaeton Performance, Best Urban Music Album, and Best Rap/Hip Hop Song, for which he received a double nomination.

At the 2023 Latin GRAMMYs held in Seville, despite not having completely new albums, Bad Bunny received five nominations for various collaborations, standing out in categories such as Best Urban Song for 'un X100to' with Grupo Frontera and Best Urban Fusion/Performance for 'La Jumpa' with Arcángel​.

More women recognized

One of the biggest news stories this year is the significant advancement in the recognition of women. In total, women have secured 19 nominations in the main categories, a figure that highlights the Latin Recording Academy's efforts to create a more inclusive award ceremony.

In contrast, men accumulated 35 mentions in the same categories, reflecting a male predominance, though with a progressive improvement in female representation.

Karol G, a key figure in this change, is also among the artists with more nominations, all coming from: 'Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season),' a project that seems to have limitless success, and its nominated in the category Album of the Year.

Anitta, Mon Laferte, Karol G, and Catalina from Monsieur Periné are competing in the Record of the Year category, the most important of these awards.

There are also five women in the Album of the Year category: Karol G once again, Kany García, Ángela Aguilar, Shakira, and Mon Laferte.

In the Song of the Year category, Shakira, Karol G, and Kany García return, along with nominees Elena Rose, Daymé Arocena, Mariana Vega, Silvia Pérez Cruz, and Penélope Cruz.

The arrangement of the new version of Ricky Martin's classic 'Fuego de Noche Nieve de Día' with Christian Nodal was recognized as Best Arrangement, while the new version of the Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol 53, in electronic, also managed to get nominated, giving both songs new life.

Evolution of the Latin GRAMMYs

Manuel Abud, CEO of the Latin Recording Academy, has highlighted the evolution of the Latin GRAMMYs as a global platform that gives visibility to Latin music. The 25th edition of these awards will be held on November 14, 2024, in Miami, a significant return after the historic edition in Seville. Viewers will be able to follow the event through Univision.

Originally Published in Latin Times