Justin Bieber Impersonator Kicked Out of Las Vegas Nightclub After Scam: 'Too Late to Say Sorry'

A Justin Bieber impersonator found himself banned from the Wynn Las Vegas over the weekend after pulling off a bold scam that ended with him performing in front of a packed nightclub.

The strange scene unfolded on Saturday, August 16, at XS Nightclub when staff were led to believe that the pop superstar had arrived for a surprise performance, TMZ said.

According to sources, the lookalike and his small team convinced security and crew that he was the real Bieber, leading DJ Gryffin to welcome him onstage.

Believing he had a special guest, Gryffin even let the impersonator join him in the booth before the fake Bieber took the microphone and performed several of the singer's hits.

The act didn't last long. Wynn employees eventually realized they had been duped and immediately shut the performance down. The venue quickly confirmed the scam and issued a lifetime ban against the impersonator.

"After an elaborate and multi-step ruse by him and his advance team, a Justin Bieber impersonator was granted access to the XS stage.

As soon as the error was recognized, he was removed from the resort and denied future entry," a spokesperson for Wynn and XS Nightclub said in a statement.

Bieber Lookalike Stuns Crowd Before Nightclub Ban

Clips of the incident have since circulated online, showing the impersonator—identified on social media as Dylan Desclos—singing to the crowd before being escorted out.

Desclos has previously promoted himself as a Bieber lookalike across his platforms, but this is the first time he appears to have gone this far in playing the role.

According to Complex, DJ Gryffin later posted video footage of the bizarre stunt on Instagram, admitting he was just as shocked as the audience when the truth came out.

Fans who were in the club also shared their disbelief, many laughing at how convincing the hoax initially seemed under the nightclub lights.

As for the real Justin Bieber, he has not commented on the incident. The pop star has been focused on his music, recently hosting a Los Angeles listening party for his upcoming Swag album.

The private event drew celebrities including his wife Hailey Bieber, John Mayer, Madison Beer, The Kid Laroi, and rapper Gunna.

For the impersonator, though, the Las Vegas adventure is over. With the Wynn confirming he is permanently banned, it looks like for this fake Bieber, it really is "too late to say sorry."