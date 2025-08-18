Taylor Swift's New Album Marks First Without Jack Antonoff in 10 Years: Are They Feuding?

Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," arrives Oct. 3 and is already stirring questions, not about its songs, but about who isn't involved.

For the first time in more than a decade, Jack Antonoff, her closest creative partner since 2013, has no credit on the project.

The absence is notable. Antonoff co-produced "1989," "Reputation," "Folklore," "Evermore," "Midnights" and helped shape Swift's "Taylor's Version" re-recordings.

He has described their time in the studio as "the most inspiring of [his] life" and once signed off a post with, "I love you Taylor." Fans quickly noticed that the man who called her his "favorite collaborator" is missing from her new album's liner notes.

Instead, Swift turned to Max Martin and Shellback, with whom she recorded "I Knew You Were Trouble" and "ME!". The new album features 12 tracks, including a title song with Sabrina Carpenter.

Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner appear not to be involved on Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl,’ based on her new playlist, which features tracks produced by Max Martin and Shellback. pic.twitter.com/HjDBEAx3z2 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) August 12, 2025

Swift said she limited the tracklist to keep "the bar really high" and described the record as "infectiously joyful, wild, [and] dramatic."

A New Dynamic

Swift told "New Heights," the podcast hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce, that the music reflects what was happening during her "Eras" Tour.

"This album was about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour," she said, adding that it came from an "exuberant and electric" place.

Yet Antonoff's absence has fueled speculation of a falling out. The rumors grew louder after Antonoff's wife, actress Margaret Qualley, appeared on NBC's "Today" last week. When asked about "The Life of a Showgirl", she laughed nervously and said, "I don't know anything, but we'll all be excited to listen to the music."

Margaret Qualley reacts to question about Taylor Swift’s upcoming album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’. pic.twitter.com/GICusBJeGf — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) August 14, 2025

Lana Del Rey Adds Fuel

lana shading taylor by posting track 13 with a jack antonoff tag…oh it’s getting messy pic.twitter.com/btf6GcH4id — mike (@mfeeels) August 14, 2025

Further intrigue came from Lana Del Rey, another Antonoff collaborator. On the same day Swift revealed her album cover, Del Rey posted a clip of a new song labeled "Track 13" and tagged Antonoff.

Swifties immediately linked the number, long associated with Swift, to her friend's project. One fan wrote that Del Rey was being "lowkey messy," while another compared it to a "Kendrick vs. Drake 2.0" moment.

Del Rey and Swift have a long friendship, dating back to the 2012 MTV Europe Music Awards. Del Rey even provided background vocals for "Snow on the Beach."

Last year, she praised Swift in a BBC interview, calling her "driven" and saying, "She's getting exactly what she wants." Still, the timing of her "Track 13" teaser led many to suspect subtle shade.