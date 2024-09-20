Bad Bunny releases "Una Velita" his most poignant song to commemorate the 7th anniversary of Hurricane María

Read in Spanish here

Listening to "Una Velita," released tonight by Bad Bunny to commemorate the seventh anniversary of Hurricane María's passage through Puerto Rico, is an emotional journey that connects deeply with those who experienced the tragedy. The song evokes the lingering anguish felt by Puerto Ricans, who are reminded of the catastrophe each time the rain falls.

With the help of his producers, Tainy and La Paciencia, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the artist's full name, touches upon the shared national trauma. "Una Velita" is his first release since October 2023, when his latest album, "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana," came out.

Hurricane Maria struck the island on the first hours of September 20, 2017, with winds reaching 155 mph. The storm obliterated Puerto Rico's power grid, left 95% of residents without communication, and caused widespread flooding and destruction, leaving around 3,000 dead, although the unofficial fatal toll is above 5,000.

The tragedy continued as thousands were left without access to clean water, electricity, or food for months. Seven years later, some parts of the island are still recovering, with infrastructure and housing projects ongoing under FEMA's $34 billion recovery initiative​.

The song starts with the choral voices of the beginning of a plena. Halfway, it becomes a half-time bomba, both typical rhythms of Puerto Rico. Every choice made by Bad Bunny, Tainy, and La Paciencia feels deliberate, carefully thought out, and implemented.

The result is impactful, sorrowful and powerful, particularly for those who know how does it feel to go to sleep in the middle of a bad storm, without knowing what the next morning will bring. The title of "Una Velita," a little candle is both harrowing, a reminder of the constant power outages that stills plague the island.

It's also a symbol for hope, but Bad Bunny doesn't let us feel that until the end of the song. We must be scared, and heartbroken first.

Hurricane María mans sorrow for Puerto Rico

The lyrics of "Una Velita" reflect this haunting legacy, with Bad Bunny singing:

"The sea is getting angry and the mountain is praying."

As the drums, typically a sound of celebration in Caribbean music, transition to a slower, mournful pace, the song transforms into a lament for the thousands lost and a protest against government inadequacies.

"And may God protect Borinquen. In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, may God watch over my song. I don't want a tarp, I want His protection, hey."

The reference is to FEMA's blue tarps, once a common sight in Puerto Rico after the hurricane, is particularly poignant. These temporary coverings became a symbol of the slow recovery process, with thousands of homes still under them well into 2019.

In this deeply personal track, Bad Bunny doesn't shy away from criticizing government officials for their failure to provide adequate aid. He sings about the lack of genuine support, the superficial photo-ops, and the abandonment felt by many:

"With the government, don't send me nothing, those bastards are going to hide it. They take to the streets just for a photo-op. If its up to me they can all f@ck themselves."

Bad Bunny has been vocal in the past about the need for systemic change in Puerto Rico, and his call for resilience in "Una Velita" is part of that message. The song closes with a yearning for a new dawn—symbolic of the need for recovery, not just from Hurricane Maria but from the systemic challenges that have held back the island's progress. It hits like a continuation of his call for young voters to engage in the upcoming elections.

The powerful lyrics and emotional weight of "Una Velita" serve as both a homage to the victims of María, a tribute to the survivors and a reminder of the ongoing work required to rebuild Puerto Rico.

Originally published in Latin Times.