21 Wildest Moments from Bad Bunny's Puerto Rico Residency You Won't Believe: They include chickens, Ricky Martin and an Scandalous Wardrobe Mishap

When Bad Bunny announced his residency in Puerto Rico, the expectations were high. After all, El Conejo Malo was doing something historic not only for a Latin music artist but also in the world. However, nobody expected him to build his home on stage and bring his friends, as well as some of the world's biggest athletes.

Over 30 back-to-back shows at San Juan's iconic Coliseo José Miguel Agrelot, better known locally as El Choli, the world's most-streamed artist transformed his island residency into a living, breathing tribute to Puerto Rican culture, music, and identity. The fans who bought tickets to his concerts stepped inside Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio's personal love letter to his homeland.

The residency, titled No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí, which translates to I Don't Want to Leave Here, feels like a statement. From the moment fans enter, they are immersed in tropical visuals: flamboyán trees blooming beside domino tables, colorful houses framing the stage, and the smell of piraguas lingering in the air. This isn't a typical reggaeton party. This is Benito celebrating his roots, spotlighting bomba, plena, salsa, and every inch of Puerto Rican pride.

But what truly sets this residency apart isn't just the set design or record-breaking ticket sales. It was the raw, unscripted moments that kept fans—and social media—buzzing night after night. Whether he was debuting a heartbreak ballad, calling out colonialism, or discreetly helping a fan avoid a wardrobe mishap mid-song, Bad Bunny blurred the lines between superstar and neighbor. Each concert felt personal, like a block party for 18,000.

From LeBron James, Ricky Martin, and Kylian Mbappé popping up in the crowd to political statements flashing boldly across massive LED screens, the residency became more than a concert—it became a cultural event. And fans responded. Some camped outside for up to 20 hours just for the chance to snag a ticket. Inside the arena, audiences swapped concert merch for jíbaro outfits and Puerto Rican flags, turning every night into a patriotic celebration.

Now, as the dust settles on one of the most ambitious residencies ever staged on the island, we're breaking down the 21 wildest, most unforgettable moments from Bad Bunny's Puerto Rican homecoming. From viral fan encounters to surprise guest stars and political declarations, here's how Benito proved—once again—that Puerto Rico will always be his forever stage.

Tropical Set-Design Debut: The stage transformed into a Puerto Rican neighborhood, with flamboyán trees, plastic chairs, and piragua stands.

"Alambre Púa" Live Debut – Bad Bunny premiered his new heartbreak song live, making it the show's emotional opener.

Bomba & Plena Opening – Traditional Puerto Rican rhythms opened the concerts, blending cultural roots into the performance.

House on Stage – Bad Bunny performed from the rooftop of a Puerto Rican-style house built on stage.

Locals-Only Concerts – The first nine shows were exclusively for Puerto Rico residents.

Cultural Fashion Statement – Fans dressed in jíbaro outfits, floral headpieces, and Puerto Rican flags turned the crowd into a visual tribute.

Salsa Band Tribute – He included a surprise live salsa band in his setlist, paying homage to Puerto Rico's music heritage.

PETA defend chickens – During an hour, some gallinas are part of the pre-show. PETA has complained about it.

Political Messages Displayed – Visuals on massive LED screens displayed anti-gentrification and anti-colonial messages.

Economic Boom for Puerto Rico – The residency generated over $200 million in economic impact for local businesses.

Tourism Critique Setlist – Songs criticized exploitative tourism, blending social commentary with entertainment.

Anti-Colonial Visuals – Messages like "Puerto Rico is not for sale" flashed over the stage throughout the concerts.

Surprise Guests – RaiNao, Jhayco, Jowell & Randy, Ednita Nazario and Pedro Capó made surprise on-stage appearances.

Emotional Storytelling Interludes – Spoken-word segments addressed heartbreak and healing between songs.

Carnival-Style Entrance – Fans compared the opening sequence to a festival parade, with lights, dancers, and pyrotechnics.

LeBron and Mbappé in the Crowd – Fans caught LeBron James and Kylian Mbappé dancing and celebrating in the audience. Next to the French soccer player was his colleage Achraff Hakimi and Puerto Rican artist Eladio Carrión

"Voy a Llevarte Pa' PR" Finale – He closed every show with this anthem, turning the arena into a patriotic sing-along.

Sold-Out Record – All 30 shows sold out, marking the largest residency in Puerto Rico's history.

Helping a Fan's Wardrobe Malfunction – While singing "Tití Me Preguntó," Bad Bunny discreetly fixed a fan's slipping top.

Ricky Martin and His Kids – The Puerto Rican artist was in La Casita with his older children, teenage twins Matteo and Valentino, who had the time of their lives.

Massive Pyrotechnic Finale – Each night ended with fireworks, LED walls, and laser lights in sync with his final songs.

World Tour Launchpad – The residency marked the start of his upcoming global tour, beginning in the Dominican Republic.