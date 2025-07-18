Bad Bunny's Use of Live Animals in Stage Show Condemned by PETA

Bad Bunny is under fire from PETA after incorporating live roosters into the stage design for his new concert residency in San Juan.

The Grammy-winning musician kicked off his "No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí" run on July 11 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

Fans rave about the elaborate setup, which features a life-size house, local scenery, interactive exhibits, and themed merchandise. However, a moment caught before one of the showings sparked quite the opposite reaction online.

A short clip showing live roosters on stage went viral, prompting animal welfare group PETA to publicly criticize the performer.

On X, PETA posted in Spanish that while the event may have been an "unforgettable dance" for fans, it was a "nightmare for the animals." The group accused Bad Bunny of using chickens as props and said he was "normalizing animal cruelty" through his show.

PETA Urges Bad Bunny to Reconsider Live Animal Use

The organization wondered when the animals would finally be treated as more than a stunt. "Artists have the power to inspire compassion through art," PETA wrote, "but Benito only normalizes animal cruelty." They urged him to remove animals from future performances.

The hens were surrounded by screaming, bright lights, music and intense vibrations," and added the setting was cruel and disorienting for them.

The rapper, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has made it his mission to represent Puerto Rican culture at his concerts. His team create a stage resembling a countryside home, or "casa de campo," an homage to the island's rural existence. His fans say the animals are part of an attempt to channel the environment he was brought up in, but critics – including PETA – counter that this cultural context does not justify subjecting animals to unfamiliar noisy settings for entertainment.

It's not Bad Bunny's first run-in with criticism for using live animals during a performance.

He rode a horse onto the stage during his "Most Wanted Tour" in 2023.

That moment was also derided by PETA, which wrote in another post that the horse looked "stressed" and "clearly doesn't want to be there."

They again called for the singer to refrain from using animals during his performances, writing, "They want to live in peace, and not be used for your spectacle."