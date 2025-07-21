Bad Bunny to Take Over Colbert and Seth Meyers Same Night Amid Puerto Rico Residency and Happy Gilmore 2 Hype

Boricua superstar Bad Bunny is taking over late-night television, and he's doing it while in the middle of one of the biggest concert residencies Puerto Rico has ever seen. The global music sensation, currently performing his historic No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí residency at San Juan's iconic Coliseo de Puerto Rico, is set to headline not one but two major U.S. talk shows this Tuesday night.

First up, the Puerto Rican superstar will appear as the lead guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS, airing at 11:35 p.m. ET. Fans won't want to go to bed after that, because immediately following, Bad Bunny will jump over to NBC, where he'll headline Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:37 a.m. ET.

In a rare one-two punch across competing networks, the reggaeton king is set to dominate both time slots back-to-back, a feat rarely achieved by any artist.

Adding even more excitement to the night, Bad Bunny will be joined on Seth Meyers by Adam Sandler, his co-star in the highly anticipated comedy sequel Happy Gilmore 2, set to premiere worldwide on July 25. In the film, Bad Bunny stars as Sandler's sharp-tongued new caddy, marking his first major Hollywood role. According to insiders, the collaboration between Sandler and Bad Bunny delivers some of the film's biggest laughs and most unexpected moments.

He had talked about the experience in another talkshow, Colbert's rival The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

This double late-night takeover comes as Bad Bunny continues his record-breaking run of sold-out concerts back home in Puerto Rico. His No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí residency, which translates to "I Don't Want to Leave Here," has turned San Juan's largest arena into a nightly cultural phenomenon. Blending reggaeton with traditional bomba, plena, and salsa, the shows have featured surprise guest stars, political messages, and the live debut of new songs like Alambre Púa. The residency has not only become a cultural celebration but has also generated an estimated $200 million boost to the local economy.

While most artists focus solely on touring or promoting their films, Bad Bunny is doing both at once and at the highest level. His simultaneous presence on Puerto Rican stages and American late-night television underscores his unparalleled crossover appeal. Whether he's headlining El Choli or U.S. prime time, Bad Bunny continues to break barriers as both a global music icon and a rising Hollywood actor.

Fans tuning in Tuesday night can expect lively interviews, behind-the-scenes stories from Happy Gilmore 2, and possibly a few surprises. With Stephen Colbert's political humor and Seth Meyers' sharp comedic timing, both conversations are expected to touch on Bad Bunny's recent statements about Puerto Rican identity, his current residency, and his evolution as an artist.

One thing's certain: between two networks, one blockbuster movie, and 30 sold-out concerts back home, Bad Bunny isn't slowing down anytime soon. For fans across the world, Tuesday night's double feature is simply unmissable.