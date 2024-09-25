A.B. Quintanilla Hospitalized in Bolivia Due to Lung Issues

Read in Spanish

Renowned musician and composer A.B. Quintanilla, widely known as the brother of Selena Quintanilla, was rushed to the hospital in Bolivia for an emergency medical situation.

Following his performance in Santa Cruz on Tuesday night, Quintanilla began experiencing alarming symptoms, which he shared with his fans on social media.

In an Instagram post, the eldest of the Quintanilla siblings explained that shortly after leaving the stage during one of his scheduled concerts in Bolivia, he suddenly started feeling unwell and had to be taken to a medical facility.

Initially, doctors believed it was a case of dehydration. However, they later determined the issue was more severe and related to his right lung. Thankfully, the situation wasn't life-threatening.

A.B. Updates Fans on His Condition

"Before rumors get going, I wanted to set the record straight... Last night, toward the end of our show, I felt strange, so I went to the E.R. I was admitted for dehydration but learned that I had fluid in my right lung... ...I've been hurting from my back for 2 weeks, thinking I pulled a muscle in my upper back...not the case...," he said.

The news left Quintanilla shaken, leading him to share his concerns with his fans and describe how frightened he felt during the ordeal.

"I'm doing fine now, but I'm not gonna lie, I was scared...Always remember health first!!!," he added.

He closed by thanking his followers for their support during the concert and on Instagram, which was met with hundreds of comments wishing him a speedy recovery.

"Get better soon AB, be careful with the altitude. To trip isn't the same as falling," wrote a fan. "Master, get better soon and keep the hits coming," commented another one.

The artist arrived in the South American country during the weekend, for several shows. It remains unclear whether Quintanilla will be able to fulfill his remaining commitments in Bolivia or if he'll need to postpone the concerts to fully recover from his condition.

What leads to water in the lungs?

According to the Mayo Clinic, "pulmonary edema is a condition caused by too much fluid in the lungs. This fluid collects in the many air sacs in the lungs, making it difficult to breathe.

In most cases, heart problems cause pulmonary edema. But fluid can collect in the lungs for other reasons. These include pneumonia, contact with certain toxins, medications, trauma to the chest wall, and traveling to or exercising at high elevations.

Pulmonary edema that develops suddenly (acute pulmonary edema) is a medical emergency that needs immediate care. Pulmonary edema can sometimes cause death. Prompt treatment might help. Treatment for pulmonary edema depends on the cause but generally includes additional oxygen and medications".

Originally posted in the Latin Times