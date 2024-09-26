Azealia Banks Slams Madonna's Legacy: 'Owe Her Nothing'

Madonna fans are sticking up for their queen and slamming Azealia Banks after the rapper made controversial comments about the singer.

It began on September 25 when Katy Perry appeared on the Australian talk show, The Project, to promote her new album 143. During the interview, Perry gave credit to Madonna for her impact on music, in particular, women in the music industry.

"She's the greatest. She paved the way. Every person, when you talk about me reaching out to younger artists, every female still needs to continue to say 'thank you' to her cause she is breaking down barriers. I'm 40, I still get to do music because of Madonna," Perry said.

Banks caught wind of Perry's comments and retweeted the video while giving her thoughts at the same time.

"Grace Jones, Lil Kim , Beyonce, Whitney Houston, Chaka khan, Teena Marie, Celine Dion, Bjork, Missy Elliott, Toni Braxton, Spice (JA), Eve, and especially Janet Jackson - owe Madonna nothing," Banks responded.

Banks' comments spurred reactions from Madonna fans who not only gave some examples of Madonna's influence, but also flat out slammed her for disrespecting Madonna.

"'It was important for me to follow in the footsteps of Madonna.'-Beyoncé, 2013," wrote one user.

"It was important for me to follow in the footsteps of Madonna."

"Oh shut up," quipped someone else.

"Yes, but none of them are the Queen of Pop. Madonna is and will forever be, the Queen of pop," added another.

"Even MJ's sister was inspired by Erotica when she released her self titled," chimed in someone else.

"Literally every single person on that list was influenced by Madonna lol," said an X user.

"Half of them would disagree. Thanks for your input though," read another comment.

This is not the first time that Banks' comments have stirred controversy. Earlier this year, Banks had a feud with rapper Doechii. Doechii asked her fans what their name should be. That's when Banks chimed in and gave her two-cents.

"Definitely should call them the 'wannabe's,'" she said via Billboard.

Doechii responded with her own clap back.

"@azealiabanksforever the first time you came for me I let it slide outta respect for my elders. It's not my fault you sellin b--sy soap and I'm sellin platinum records. Leave me alone PLEASE," she retorted.

Madonna's legacy is noted as her being the best-selling female artist of all time. The Guinness World Records has her in the books for selling over 400 million records worldwide.

Over the course of her career, she has scored 12 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and a total of 38 tope 10 hits, a record among women until Taylor Swift surpassed her.